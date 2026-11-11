Representative Jayapal Accuses War Secretary Pete Hegseth Of War Crimes

Rep. Pramila Jayapal on CNN labels Secretary of War Pete Hegseth a war criminal, citing unconstitutional war actions and $200‑billion losses. She calls for possible impeachment and conditions further funding on compliance with law.

On Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D‑WA) used CNN's "The Situation Room" to publicly accuse Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of being a war criminal. Jayapal's remarks centered on Hegseth's alleged disregard for the War Powers Resolution and the immense financial cost she cited at $200 billion, with an additional $350 billion requested for future operations. The voice of dissent came from a member of the House Judiciary Committee, whose role she invoked to emphasize Congress's constitutional primacy over war decisions.

How the War Powers Dispute Unfolds

Jayapal's statement explained that Hegseth has "ignored the War Powers Resolution" by never delivering a report to Congress, a requirement set by the 1973 Act. The former mayor of Sacramento now chairs the department of defense and holds solo authority to conduct military actions without congressional approval. She noted that the president has similarly failed to satisfy the same constitutional obligation. This situation, according to Jayapal, has resulted in an "illegal, unconstitutional war."

Also read House to Vote on Impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The secretary's actions, she said, extend beyond the constitution to the battlefield. Jayapal highlighted the loss of American lives and the escalation of civilian casualties, describing the policy as "unnecessary" and claiming that Hegseth had disbanded the office meant to monitor civilian harm. She also referenced alleged illegal boat strikes off the coast of Venezuela, an operation that the war secretary reportedly executed without congressional oversight.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Claims

In her statement, Jayapal expressed a readiness to vote "a hard yes" for impeachment if the claims of unlawful conduct and disregard for domestic law were proven. She framed the allegations as "serious violations" that demanded repair of constitutional norms and even implied a call for restoring the office that keeps civilians protected. The phrase "war criminal" appears in her narrative, a heavy indictorial label she reserved for Hegseth's conduct.

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The defense department has hitherto denied these accusations, maintaining that all operations fall within the authority of defense officials as authorized by the president. However, no direct rebuttal surfaced during Jayapal's appearance on the program, leaving the debate open and politically charged.

Impacts on Taxpayers and the Military Budget

Jayapal brought the financial cost to the forefront, stating that Hegseth's war initiatives have already inflicted a $200 billion burden on the American taxpayer. She also warned that the requested additional $350 billion would further elevate national debt and potentially lift gas and grocery prices. The statement claims that troops are directly responsible for the high fiscal toll due to the lack of congressional constraints.

Should congressional action follow Jayapal's call for impeachment or heightened oversight, the implications would ripple across federal budgeting and defense strategy. A shift in policy could force a reevaluation of ongoing operational funding and potentially limit future military engagements without explicit congressional approval.

What Happens Next in Congress?

The next steps depend largely on the House Judiciary Committee's response and the level of support for an impeachment inquiry. If the committee takes up Jayapal's claim, a formal investigation could commence, gathering evidence on Hegseth's compliance with the War Powers Resolution and the legality of specific operations. It would also initiate a review of how civilian casualty monitoring has been managed or dismantled.

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Meanwhile, the public continues to scrutinize the defense secretary's conduct through media coverage and congressional testimony. The outcome of any potential impeachment effort could set a precedent for the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches over future military actions.