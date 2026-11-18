New rumors suggest Pokémon Legends 3, codenamed Karasu, is in development with Rei Murayama directing a Galar-set entry, following the saga's start in 2022.

The Pokémon franchise continues to expand its portfolio with significant developments surrounding the next entry in the Legends subseries. Reports indicate that The Pokémon Company is prioritizing the development of a third installment in this popular line. This new project follows the successful launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022 and the 2025 release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. These titles have established a distinct era within the broader franchise, offering fresh gameplay mechanics compared to traditional mainline entries.

Codename Karasu and Development Priorities

Recent intelligence suggests that the third entry, currently operating under the internal codename Karasu, is actively being developed. This project is reportedly receiving higher priority from The Pokémon Company than other planned remakes. The development timeline aligns with the broader roadmap that includes Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, which are expected to initiate Generation 10 around 2027. While neither The Pokémon Company nor Game Freak has officially confirmed these details, the internal focus on this specific title indicates its strategic importance to the publisher.

Also read League of Legends Teases What's Coming in 2027's Season One

Director Rei Murayama and Regional Setting

Notorious Pokémon leaker Kurwa initially flagged the existence of this new project on social media approximately three months ago. Subsequent reports from Centro LEAKS on Twitter/X have provided more specific details regarding the creative leadership and setting. Rei Murayama, known for directing The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is reportedly serving as the director for Pokémon Legends 3. The game is said to be set in the Galar region but during a past era, a creative choice that could differentiate it from its predecessors.

There are indications that Karasu may be replacing or succeeding an earlier prototype codenamed Ringo, which was also associated with Galar. Online discussions on Reddit have speculated that a previous Galar-based concept might have been scrapped in favor of combining elements from Kanto and Johto, but current leaks point toward a dedicated Galar timeline. This shift suggests a deliberate effort to refine the concept after the mixed reception of previous entries.

Advertisement

Fan Expectations and Community Sentiment

Community reaction to these leaks has been highly engaged, with fans expressing strong desires for specific gameplay features and narrative redemption. Many players view the Galar region as needing a significant redemption arc following the polarizing reception of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Enthusiasts are hoping for the reintroduction of scrapped mechanics, such as the eighteen Titans featured in the earlier titles, alongside real-time action combat systems.

Additional expectations include the introduction of new Galarian forms and Gigantamax variants that expand upon existing lore. Some community members have drawn comparisons to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, citing the latter as a disappointing entry relative to the high standards set by Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players are closely watching whether the new title will address criticisms regarding ambition and scope that have affected the subseries.

Verification Status and Future Implications

All information regarding Pokémon Legends 3, including the involvement of Rei Murayama and the Galar setting, remains unverified by official channels. The lack of confirmation from The Pokémon Company and Game Freak means that these details should be treated as rumors rather than factual announcements. However, the consistency of leaks from multiple sources, including Kurwa and Centro LEAKS, adds a layer of credibility to the reports.

The success of this third installment will likely depend on how well it addresses previous criticisms while delivering a cohesive experience. Fans are eager to see if the new direction will resonate with both longtime supporters and newcomers to the franchise. The upcoming years will be critical in determining whether this project fulfills the potential envisioned by the community and the developers alike.