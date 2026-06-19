Reporter's Notebook: How Trump's surprise move on DNI confirmation upended key Senate deal on FISA

Trump blindsided senators by forcing cancelation of Jay Clayton's DNI hearing and linking FISA renewal to the president's SAVE America Act.

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McCormick: Iran is an evil regime that wants to kill AmericansCapitol Hill chaos after Trump post leads to cancellation of DNI nominee hearing President Donald Trump's desire to cancel Jay Clayton's DNI confirmation hearing ignitesd Capitol Hill chaos. Trump linked the hearing to the approval of Jamie McDonald as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, causing frustration among senators..

In a post on Truth Social, the president declared he was"cancelling the Senate hearing" for his Director of National Intelligence nominee Jay Clayton. Moreover, the President said he would withhold Clayton’s nomination from"going forward until Jamie McDonald is approved to be U.S. Attorney.

"TRUMP SAYS SENATE HEARING ON DNI NOMINEE IS CANCELED UNTIL US ATTORNEY REPLACEMENT CONFIRMED Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks next to Jessica S. Tisch, New York Police Department commissioner, during a press conference at NYPD headquarters following the arrest of suspects charged with igniting IEDs near Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in New York City on March 9, 2026. Lawmakers and aides scrambled as they woke to the news Wednesday morning.

After all, Trump is the president. He doesn’t have the authority to cancel a Senate hearing.

"Yeah. I don't think that's his call," said Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. , a member of the Intelligence Committee.

On one hand, lawmakers and aides had to first digest what was happening. Was the President withdrawing Clayton’s nomination? Was he saying he just wasn’t allowing Clayton to testify? Did the head of the executive branch really believe he could bigfoot a congressional hearing?

Or was this the president flexing his political muscle, testing Senate Republicans to see how compliant they might be with his intimation — and potentially cancel the hearing on their own?

"Are we going to have an Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing today? " yours truly asked panel Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark. , as he slid behind a backdoor to a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Sen.

Tom Cotton, R-Ark. , arrives for a vote in the U.S. Capitol on April 30, 2025, stating the war with Iran will continue for weeks as the U.S. limits their offensive capabilities.

"Do you think the President overstepped his bounds, saying he was canceling the hearing? " I continued. "I have never seen anything quite like this," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

, one of the longest-serving members on the Intelligence Committee in Senate history.

"Everybody else is going to have to keep guessing for a while. ""Things change around here pretty quick, Chad," quipped Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

"To be clear, you will proceed with the hearing and you expect Jay Clayton to be there despite what the President said? " I asked. "Chad, you have our statement," said a terse Cotton. "It's regrettable that the President has directed Jay Clayton not to appear at his confirmation hearing today," said Cotton in a new statement on X."While today's hearing is now unfortunately postponed, I look forward to proceeding with his confirmation in the near future.

"U.S. President Donald Trump attends a morning work meeting to"revive balanced, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of all" in the presence of the G7 countries, partner countries, the International Monetary Fund, and the OECD, as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026. "I am not sure whether Jay Clayton has simply been postponed or withdrawn," mused Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. , the Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

"I wonder whether Jay Clayton knows whether he has been postponed or withdrawn. " Democrats and Republicans brokered a fragile agreement weeks ago to renew FISA Section 702. The intelligence community argues that program is the powerful tool in the American arsenal to track and combat potential terrorism. Congress repeatedly punted a full renewal for months.

But with both bodies on the precipice of reauthorizing the program, President Trump announced he would install housing czar Bill Pulte as interim DNI. Democrats balked at Pulte, noting he had no intelligence experience. Plus, they viewed him as a political hack who would run roughshod over America’s intelligence apparatus. Most Republicans weren’t exactly enamored with Pulte, either.

And those worried about the nation’s security pushed to block Pulte from entering the DNI’s office. That’s why Cotton scheduled Clayton’s confirmation hearing so quickly. It was thought that the Senate might be able to pivot after the hearing and Rapid confirmation of Clayton was essential. Such a scenario would unlock Democrats' votes to reauthorize FISA Section 702 after the program’s congressional blessing expired a week ago.

That was the plan. At least until the president initiated the firestorm over Clayton’s confirmation hearing this week. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

, spoke to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. , on April 1, 2025, before the weekly Republican Senate policy luncheon. President Trump inserted another chestnut — or hot potato — into his pre-dawn Truth Social screed. Especially if you thought the president was going to make it easy for Congress to hastily re-up FISA as soon as the Senate confirmed Clayton.

"To add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it," Trump said. He added that his plan was for Pulte to"remain as the Acting Director of National Intelligence" and declared that"Republicans fell into a trap.

" The SAVE America Act is the touchstone of President Trump’s 2026 legislative agenda. It requires proof of citizenship to vote.

However, the bill has never garnered even 50 yeas in the Senate on two previous test votes.and conditioning passage of FISA on the prior passage of SAVE America would be a great thing," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Other Senate Republicans were more realistic, based on the legislative history of the SAVE America Act.

"You can't always get what you want," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

"I mean, I want a Porsche for my birthday. I'm not going to get it.

"Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. , said a classified briefing reinforced his view that Iran’s leaders would use a nuclear weapon if they obtained one during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. , D-Ariz.

"This has become a complete debacle and now it's up to the White House to figure out a path forward here. "No one knows what’s next for Clayton. Or McDonald. Or FISA.

And there’s high skepticism anything happens on the SAVE America Act. So it’s all in a cryogenic Congressional freeze. Regardless, Clayton’s confirmation hearing never happened. Such hearings are the responsibility of the legislative branch.

But by the end of the day, there was no question who canceled it. Chad Pergram currently serves as Chief Congressional Correspondent for FOX News Channel . He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.





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