The explosion could be seen from nearby York.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. - Crews responded to a reported pipeline explosion near County Road 9 in Sumter County between Belamy and the Ward community.

Marcus Campbell, the Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, told WBRC that the explosion happened in an open field. He said no one was injured and no structures were damaged. The explosion could be seen from nearby York. The city said Sunday morning that their gas facilities are not beleived to be in the immediate danger area, though they are continuing to assess the situation.

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“We understand the concerns of our citizens, especially with the light from the flames being visible from York,” the city said in public safety update. “While the preliminary information is encouraging, we do not want to make any premature assurances regarding public safety. ” The Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Dallas County said they were one of eight responding units to a brush fire in the aftermath of the explosion.

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WBRC has reached out to mulitple agencies to learn more about what caused the explosion. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here .