Report: Steelers Discussing Contract Extension With Keeanu Benton

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be concocting another extension as mandatory minicamp comes to an end. According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, the Steelers

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton reacts as he takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be concocting another extension as mandatory minicamp comes to an end. According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, the Steelers are working towards a deal with defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, though that doesn't necessarily mean an agreement is imminent..

"Nothing necessarily imminent, but it's in the works. His agent, Joe DiBenedetto, who he shares with Nick Herbig, was at the team's facility today.

"Nothing necessarily imminent, but it's in the works. — Alan Saunders After inking EDGE rusher Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension, it seems the Steelers will be diligent in locking up the members of their 2023 draft class as they enter the final seasons of their rookie contracts.at Pittsburgh getting additional deals done and called Benton, his former teammate at Wisconsin, "a dog" while also saying that he wants to play the rest of his career alongside him.

Benton appears slated to move around the Steelers' defense and thus shouldn't line up primarily as a nose tackle, instead spending more of his time at three-tech, 4i and five-tech. He's been a productive player for Pittsburgh since entering the league as a second-round pick three years ago, and the organization is working towards making sure he sticks around for a while longer. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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