Report: Spain Passes 900,000 Mass Amnesty Applications Before June 30 Deadline

Spanish authorities have received over 900,000 applications for the socialist government's mass amnesty plans for 500,000 illegal migrants.

Spanish authorities have received over 900,000 applications for the socialist government’s mass amnesty plans for 500,000 illegal migrants, far exceeding initial official estimates, a report states.

Over the past months, the administration of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been carrying out a widely-rejected and highly controversial mass amnesty plan, seeking to benefit as many as 500,000 illegal migrants living in Spain with legal residence status, work permits, and other subsequent benefits. Illegal migrants seeking to obtain amnesty from the Sánchez administration have a June 30 deadline to present their applications before local authorities.that it obtained access to records showing that more than 900,000 applications have been submitted by illegal migrants between late April and mid-June — two weeks before the June 30 deadline.

The amount of applications received so far, described byexplained that, “for the time being,” Spanish authorities have accepted some 360,000 applications out of the total bulk received. In contrast, the newspaper noted, Spanish authorities had received some 550,000 applications by May 22. By then, roughly 91,000 applications had already been accepted, and the corresponding work and residence permits already issued.

“Since then, more than a month after the application windows opened, an additional 350,000 applications have been submitted, indicating that many people have been waiting to gather all the required documentation before beginning the process,”Prime Minister Sánchez carried out its mass amnesty plans through a Royal Decree — allowing the Spanish government to bypass parliamentary approval for its implementation. Over the next months, Spain’s socialist government will provide amnesty to half a million illegal migrants despite fierce rejection from a Migrants queue at a public service office to obtain paperwork needed to apply for Spain’s immigration amnesty, which could allow hundreds of thousands of people to obtain legal status, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

conducted in late April, 80 percent of Spanish youth aged 17-25 reject the amnesty plans. E.U. immigration officials have also publicly expressed theirSpain’s illegal and mass migration problem has dramatically worsened over the past years, to the point that a recent studythat Spaniards now see illegal migration as the main threat that their country now faces, finding it a more pressing matter than international conflicts and Spain’s ailing economy.

Illegal migrants in Spain seeking to become beneficiaries of Sánchez’s mass amnesty plan are only required to comply with a list of notoriously lax requirements, such as proof that they were in the country before January 1, 2026. They must also show proof that they have “no criminal record and do not pose a threat to public order, public safety, or public health.

”published in April indicated that, during the first days of the process, some amnesty requests were processed without clerks checking for criminal records. Following the impending June 30 deadline, and as per the terms of the Spanish government’s own mass amnesty plans authorities have up to three months to process each and every application. Unnamed government sources claimed to





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spain vs Cape Verde Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup MatchGet the best Spain vs. Cape Verde predictions ahead of Monday's Group H clash. Free World Cup picks for June 15.

Read more »

Spain's LGBTQ+ Sauna Expels Jewish Couple Over Star of David PendantA Jewish lesbian couple were thrown out of a Spanish LGBTQ+ sauna after one of the other customers saw one of them wearing a Star of David pendant. The incident, which Israel has described as an 'anti-Semitic attack', took place at Sauna Thermas in Barcelona, which on its website advertises itself as a 'gay sauna' that 'welcomes everybody'. The North American women became involved in a row with other visitors, with one chanting 'free Palestine', before the argument spilt out on to the street.

Read more »

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde: World Cup Group HLamine Yamal has trained in the build-up to La Roja’s World Cup opener.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Spain Faces Cape Verde, Belgium Meets Egypt on Opening DayA look at Monday's four matches as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with Spain taking on debutants Cape Verde, Belgium facing Egypt, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, and Iran vs New Zealand.

Read more »