Report: Sister’s Therapist Must Have Put Her Up To This

ST. LOUIS—Amid speculation over local sister Megan Hogan’s new inclination for “establishing boundaries,” sources confirmed Thursday that her therapist must have been the one to put her up to this.

ST. LOUIS—Amid speculation over local sister Megan Hogan’s new inclination for “establishing boundaries,” sources confirmed Thursday that her therapist must have been the one to put her up to this.

“There’s no way she’d ask to get coffee to discuss our ‘narcissistic tendencies’ if her therapist didn’t suggest it,” said Hogan’s sibling, claiming there was a direct correlation between her sister’s weekly sessions with a mental health practitioner and the conversation she recently initiated about “going no-contact” with their extended family. “This girl has never once mentioned ‘gaslighting’ before she started seeing Dr. Middleton, and now she’s saying she’s not coming home for Thanksgiving because it’s ‘a toxic environment.

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’ Please! After their first appointment, she called me emotionally abusive for not being able to leave work to bring her a Gatorade when she was hungover. I’m sure she also neglected to tell her therapist that Mom still pays her rent. ” At press time, Hogan was reportedly overheard telling her sibling to look up the symptoms for Borderline Personality Disorder because “they really sound like how you act.

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