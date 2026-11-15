Report Reveals Surprising Details About Reds' Pursuit of Emilio Pagán

This is interesting...

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán pitches in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Cincinnati Reds' offseason hasn't gotten off to the best start. Their closer, Emilio Pagán, was one of the better pitchers on their roster last season, and most of Cincinnati expected him to accept his player option and return to the Queen City. But he opted out and recently agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers.

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The Tigers needed pitching, so they took a shot on Pagán with a deal worth $11.5 million next season. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon recently reported that the Reds didn't even make a serious push to retain Pagán before he opted to agree to a deal with the Tigers.

"The Cincinnati Reds did not make a serious push to retain free-agent closer Emilio Pagán, who declined a one-year, $10 million player option toSep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan and catcher Tyler Stephenson react after the Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Reds' front office has been one of the cheapest groups in all of baseball for the better part of this generation.

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They haven't opted to make any huge moves to bring talent to Cincinnati. Instead, they choose to let their top free agents sign elsewhere. The same thing is the case with Pagán, who had a sub-2.00 ERA in the second half of the season this year. But the biggest reason why they didn't attempt to sign Pagán seems to be how early he was looking for a deal.

; a catcher to replace free agent Tyler Stephenson; and additional offensive and bullpen upgrades," they wrote.

"They could not commit to Pagán at this early stage of the offseason. " The Reds have a lot of holes to fill on their roster. They can't afford to get into a bidding war for Pagán during the early stages of November. Their pitching staff is depleted.

They have a big issue at catcher, unless they're able to re-sign Tyler Stephenson. Their outfield is young and untested, while their infield struggles quite a bit aside from Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. Committing to Pagán could have handicapped the Reds going forward. Either way, it's embarrassing for the Reds.

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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher .

Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.