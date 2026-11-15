Report Reveals Escalating Persecution of Christians Globally in 2024

New ACN report details severe violence against Christians in Africa and Asia, citing massacres in Nigeria and Mozambique. Pew Research data shows 165 countries involved in 2023.

A comprehensive new assessment by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reveals that Christians are experiencing unprecedented levels of violence and persecution across the globe. The report, titled Persecuted and Forgotten? 2024-26, highlights a disturbing trend where worshippers face burning, village destruction, and the abduction of young girls. These acts often involve forced conversion to Islam and marriage to captors, marking a significant deterioration in religious freedom worldwide.

Global Statistics and Regional Hotspots

Recent figures from the Pew Research Center indicate that Christians faced harassment in 165 countries during 2023. This form of abuse ranged from verbal hostility to physical attacks and killings, making Christians the most targeted religious group globally. The disparity between the treatment of Christians and other religious communities has grown significantly, coinciding with record-high levels of harassment against religious groups worldwide. Separate research estimates that approximately 220 million Christians are directly exposed to persecution.

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Severe Violence in African Nations

Africa has emerged as one of the most dangerous regions for Christians, with six of the ten countries most affected by terrorism in the Global Terrorism Index 2026 located on the continent. Burkina Faso ranked second in this index, followed by Niger in third place, Nigeria in fourth, Mali in fifth, Somalia in seventh, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in eighth. Cameroon and Mozambique also feature among the top 20 countries most affected by terrorism.

Atrocities in Nigeria and Mozambique

In Nigeria, militants have attacked churches, murdered clergy, and displaced communities. More than 200 Christians were massacred overnight on June 13, 2025, when Fulani militants stormed the town of Yelewata. The attackers killed approximately 98 percent of the population, shooting, macheting, and burning victims alive while shouting Allahu Akbar. Meanwhile, in Mozambique, Islamist militants in Cabo Delgado have killed an estimated 1,000 Christians since 2017, declaring their intention to establish a caliphate.

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Human Suffering and Forced Conversions

Women and girls remain particularly vulnerable to abduction and forced conversion. Data shows that Christians accounted for approximately 95 percent of the women and girls held during the peak of jihadist kidnappings over the past decade. Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria, described being held in freezing water and subjected to whippings and shackles after refusing to convert. Religious restrictions in northern Nigerian states include blasphemy laws, bans on eating during Ramadan, and the destruction of alcohol.

Ongoing Displacement and Future Outlook

The violence in the Middle Belt of Nigeria has contributed to a displacement crisis involving more than 3.5 million people, including at least one million Christians. In Sudan, the ongoing civil war continues to devastate Christian communities. The ACN report found that conditions had deteriorated in 55 percent of the 18 countries examined since the previous assessment, signaling a grim outlook for religious minorities in these regions.