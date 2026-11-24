A new report by Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman exposes systemic failures in England and Wales, citing court delays, poor communication, and inadequate support for crime survivors.

A damning independent report has concluded that victims in England and Wales are being failed at every stage of the criminal justice system. This assessment emerges against the backdrop of the Labour government releasing thousands of prisoners early to address severe overcrowding issues.

Research conducted by Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman, highlights a deepening crisis. The findings suggest that trust in legal institutions is eroding rapidly as survivors face unprecedented delays, inadequate support, and a fragmented experience across various agencies.

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Low Reporting Rates and Court Delays

The study, which analyzed feedback from thousands of individuals, reveals that nearly a third of crime victims, specifically 28 percent, do not report offenses due to dwindling faith in the system. This reluctance is even more pronounced among survivors of sexual violence, with 39 percent of rape and sexual assault victims choosing not to come forward.

For those who do engage with the system, the process is often fraught with obstruction. Nearly half of the victims who suffered serious crimes tried in crown courts reported that their hearings were delayed. Specifically, 28 percent indicated that trial dates were postponed by a year or more from their initial scheduling, causing significant emotional distress and uncertainty.

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The record backlog of cases is a primary driver of these delays. At the time of compiling the report, there were 23,706 Crown Court cases outstanding for more than a year. This figure represents approximately a third of all outstanding cases, illustrating the scale of the judicial bottleneck facing the country.

Poor Communication and Support Gaps

Claire Waxman criticized the current framework for operating as a siloed system rather than a coordinated journey for survivors. The report notes that communication frequently breaks down as victims move between different agencies, leading to blurred accountability and diminished support. More than half of the victims, 51 percent, were forced to phone police officers directly to seek updates on their cases.

Communication issues from law enforcement have severely impacted victim confidence. Among those who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of communication from officers, 46 percent in total were unhappy, and within this group, more than eight in ten, or 85 percent, stated they would not report a crime again in the future.

Furthermore, access to essential support services remains limited. Only 58 percent of victims reported receiving some form of support within a month of being referred to agencies. Awareness of legal protections is also low, with only around one in seven victims, or 14 percent, aware of their rights as outlined in the Victims' Code.

Impact of Early Prisoner Releases

These systemic failures occur while the government pursues an initiative aimed at tackling prison overcrowding. Thousands of prisoners are being freed from jails across England and Wales, with the latest batch of 650 convicts released this month. The scheme includes the early release of individuals convicted of serious offenses, including killers, paedophiles, and other violent offenders.

Reports indicate that some victims targeted by criminals on this early release program are not being informed that the offender has been let out of prison. This lack of transparency adds to the distress experienced by survivors who are already navigating a complex and unresponsive legal environment.

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Personal accounts from rape victims underscore the human cost of these delays. One survivor described being informed at 5:15 pm on a Friday that her trial would begin on Monday morning. Another victim shared how the process felt like her life was put on hold for another year, severely impacting her mental health while her abuser remained free until the trial commenced.

Political Responses and Future Actions

Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman emphasized that victims should not have to battle the system meant to protect them. She stated that after more than a decade of decline, the cracks in the system are too deep to paper over. The report calls for an end-to-end review and a more joined-up, victim-centered approach to justice.

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive of Victim Support, described the report as a damning indictment of the criminal justice system's failings. She argued that victims should not be paying the price for a system in crisis, reinforcing the urgency for comprehensive reform.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones responded by highlighting the challenges inherited when the government came into office, including growing court backlogs and nearly full prisons. He noted that the government has invested an unprecedented £550 million in victims' services over three years and is taking action to tackle the crown court backlog.

The minister asserted that these steps are designed to ensure victims receive the fast justice they deserve. However, the stark data from the report suggests that significant work remains to restore faith in the criminal justice system among those it is intended to serve.