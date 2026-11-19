Even before Trump's cuts last year, 16 million American workers—about 1 in every 10—lacked health insurance, according to the report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Report Offers Warning to Incoming Democratic Majority: Reversing GOP Healthcare Cuts Is Not Enough Even before Trump's cuts last year, 16 million American workers—about one in every 10—lacked health insurance, according to the report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.published Wednesday by John Schmitt, a senior fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research , argues that those steps would fall short of fixing the nation’s health insurance crisis.signed last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” 16 million American workers—about one in 10—lacked health insurance.

More than 10 million of them worked full time, year-round. Overall, the report found, about 26 million Americans lacked coverage in 2025, more than a decade after the Affordable Care Act’s major coverage provisions took effect.fell through the cracks of our fragmented healthcare system” because their employers did not offer affordable insurance, their incomes exceeded Medicaid eligibility limits, or they could not afford private coverage even with the subsidies.

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Nearly 20% of workers in the lowest-paid fifth of the workforce were uninsured in 2025, compared with just over 2% of those in the highest-paid fifth. According to KFF’sof 2024 federal survey data, more than six in 10 uninsured adults ages 18-64 cited cost as a reason they lacked coverage. Democrats have pledged to reverse the law’s sweeping Medicaid cuts, which are projected to reduce federal spending on the program by nearly $1 trillion over a decade.

They also want to repeal its new work requirements, which are expected toallowed to expire at the end of 2025, sending out-of-pocket premiums soaring and contributing to a drop in enrollment. According to KFF, 4.6 million fewer people had coverage through the individual insurance market in June 2026 than in June 2025. But even restoring the pre-2025 status quo will be a long shot.

Democrats would likely need 60 votes to advance a bill in the Senate, and Trump could veto it. Meanwhile, many of the law’s most consequential provisions—including the new Medicaid work requirements“Absent quick action, we are now on a course that will make matters even worse in 2027,” Schmitt said.

But in the long term, he said Democrats must go beyond restoring what thelast year, Schmitt and CEPR healthcare researcher Emma Curchin outlined several ways to cover all workers, including allowing Americans to buy intoThey argued that each approach is feasible and preferable to the current patchwork. The US, they noted, spends more per person on healthcare each year than its wealthy peers, yet has "Given how much we already spend," they wrote, "we could have a universal system with high-quality care for all.

"US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

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We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.healthcarepublished Wednesday by John Schmitt, a senior fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research , argues that those steps would fall short of fixing the nation’s health insurance crisis.signed last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” 16 million American workers—about one in 10—lacked health insurance. More than 10 million of them worked full time, year-round.

Overall, the report found, about 26 million Americans lacked coverage in 2025, more than a decade after the Affordable Care Act’s major coverage provisions took effect.fell through the cracks of our fragmented healthcare system” because their employers did not offer affordable insurance, their incomes exceeded Medicaid eligibility limits, or they could not afford private coverage even with the subsidies. Nearly 20% of workers in the lowest-paid fifth of the workforce were uninsured in 2025, compared with just over 2% of those in the highest-paid fifth.

According to KFF’sof 2024 federal survey data, more than six in 10 uninsured adults ages 18-64 cited cost as a reason they lacked coverage. Democrats have pledged to reverse the law’s sweeping Medicaid cuts, which are projected to reduce federal spending on the program by nearly $1 trillion over a decade.

They also want to repeal its new work requirements, which are expected toallowed to expire at the end of 2025, sending out-of-pocket premiums soaring and contributing to a drop in enrollment. According to KFF, 4.6 million fewer people had coverage through the individual insurance market in June 2026 than in June 2025. But even restoring the pre-2025 status quo will be a long shot.

Democrats would likely need 60 votes to advance a bill in the Senate, and Trump could veto it. Meanwhile, many of the law’s most consequential provisions—including the new Medicaid work requirements“Absent quick action, we are now on a course that will make matters even worse in 2027,” Schmitt said.

But in the long term, he said Democrats must go beyond restoring what thelast year, Schmitt and CEPR healthcare researcher Emma Curchin outlined several ways to cover all workers, including allowing Americans to buy intoThey argued that each approach is feasible and preferable to the current patchwork. The US, they noted, spends more per person on healthcare each year than its wealthy peers, yet has "Given how much we already spend," they wrote, "we could have a universal system with high-quality care for all.

"published Wednesday by John Schmitt, a senior fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research , argues that those steps would fall short of fixing the nation’s health insurance crisis.signed last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” 16 million American workers—about one in 10—lacked health insurance. More than 10 million of them worked full time, year-round.

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Overall, the report found, about 26 million Americans lacked coverage in 2025, more than a decade after the Affordable Care Act’s major coverage provisions took effect.fell through the cracks of our fragmented healthcare system” because their employers did not offer affordable insurance, their incomes exceeded Medicaid eligibility limits, or they could not afford private coverage even with the subsidies. Nearly 20% of workers in the lowest-paid fifth of the workforce were uninsured in 2025, compared with just over 2% of those in the highest-paid fifth.

According to KFF’sof 2024 federal survey data, more than six in 10 uninsured adults ages 18-64 cited cost as a reason they lacked coverage. Democrats have pledged to reverse the law’s sweeping Medicaid cuts, which are projected to reduce federal spending on the program by nearly $1 trillion over a decade.

They also want to repeal its new work requirements, which are expected toallowed to expire at the end of 2025, sending out-of-pocket premiums soaring and contributing to a drop in enrollment. According to KFF, 4.6 million fewer people had coverage through the individual insurance market in June 2026 than in June 2025. But even restoring the pre-2025 status quo will be a long shot.

Democrats would likely need 60 votes to advance a bill in the Senate, and Trump could veto it. Meanwhile, many of the law’s most consequential provisions—including the new Medicaid work requirements“Absent quick action, we are now on a course that will make matters even worse in 2027,” Schmitt said.

But in the long term, he said Democrats must go beyond restoring what thelast year, Schmitt and CEPR healthcare researcher Emma Curchin outlined several ways to cover all workers, including allowing Americans to buy intoThey argued that each approach is feasible and preferable to the current patchwork. The US, they noted, spends more per person on healthcare each year than its wealthy peers, yet has "Given how much we already spend," they wrote, "we could have a universal system with high-quality care for all.

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