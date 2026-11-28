Michkov, who did not play Friday against Vancouver, was in the press box at Xfinity Mobile Arena for Friday's 5-2 win. Rick Tocchet suggested he would play Saturday against the Islanders.

Rick Tocchet said it was business as usual for the Flyers on Friday. That was how they approached the 5-2 victory against the NHL’s worst team, the Vancouver Canucks.

But it wasn’t truly business as usual. Less than two hours before the game, the Flyers announced in a statement from team governor Dan Hilferty, not president Keith Jones or general manager Danny Brière , that “Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today’s game. ” According to captain Sean Couturier , the players found out before the game that Michkov would be benched.

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The team leader in goals and points , Michkov watched the game from the press box next to fellow Russian Nikita Grebenkin, who is out long-term after back surgery. From that spot, he assuredly heard fans chant “We want Michkov” from early in the first period until the final buzzer.