Report: Matvei Michkov’s suspension was the result of an altercation with Porter Martone in D.C.
Michkov, who did not play Friday against Vancouver, was in the press box at Xfinity Mobile Arena for Friday's 5-2 win. Rick Tocchet suggested he would play Saturday against the Islanders.
Rick Tocchet said it was business as usual for the Flyers on Friday. That was how they approached the 5-2 victory against the NHL’s worst team, the Vancouver Canucks.
But it wasn’t truly business as usual. Less than two hours before the game, the Flyers announced in a statement from team governor Dan Hilferty, not president Keith Jones or general manager Danny Brière , that “Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today’s game. ” According to captain Sean Couturier , the players found out before the game that Michkov would be benched.
The team leader in goals and points , Michkov watched the game from the press box next to fellow Russian Nikita Grebenkin, who is out long-term after back surgery. From that spot, he assuredly heard fans chant “We want Michkov” from early in the first period until the final buzzer.
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