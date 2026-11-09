Report identifies SLO County beaches at risk for severe flooding

By KAREN VELIE A new report from UC Davis identifies six areas of California at risk for severe coastal flooding during the winter of 2026-2027, including the Avila Beach and Pismo Beach areas of S…

A new report from UC Davis identifies six areas of California at risk for severe coastal flooding during the winter of 2026-2027, including the Avila Beach and Pismo Beach areas of San Luis Obispo County.

A combination of a Kelvin Wave, King Tides, and El Nino conditions are likely to cause flooding and damage in the Pismo Beach and Avila Beach areas, the Elkhorn Slough area, South San Francisco Bay, Stinson Beach, and Humboldt Bay. Areas along SLO Creek near Avila Beach could experience flooding from a combination of stormwater runoff and high tide, according“Depending on the timing and location of storms, high tides, and stormwater runoff, the flooding could be profound and historic, or only result in temporary inconvenience and expense,” according to the report.

Also read A Costa Rican Beach Resort with a World-Class Coffee Program

“Risks “include coastal flooding, loss of beaches, loss of shoreline houses, … loss of infrastructure due to erosion and flooding, and … alteration of coastal bluffs, marshes and mudflats. ” Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership.

Advertisement

However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.