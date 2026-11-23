Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera was arrested over the weekend on a DUI charge, according to FOX Sports.

The team confirmed"an incident involving Hector Herrera" on Friday night. The head coach says as far as he is concerned, Herrera will still play, but the decision is up to the league.

In a statement on Sunday, the Dynamo said, ""The Houston Dynamo are aware of an incident involving Héctor Herrera on Friday night. The Club and Major League Soccer are working to gather additional information. We will refrain from providing further comment until appropriate.

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"SAN JOSE, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Hector Herrera #16 of the Houston Dynamo FC controls the bal during a game between Houston Dynamo FC and San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on September 12, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Scott Gould/ISI Photos/FOX 26 reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for more details about the arrest and are awaiting more information. Herrera practiced with the team on Monday morning.

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Head coach Ben Olsen said Monday during a news conference that as far as he is concerned, Herrera will play, but the decision is up to the league.