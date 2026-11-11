Report: Flyers’ Matvei Michkov interested in a fresh start, open to trade due to ‘internal turmoil’

Michkov, who has been viewed as one of the pillars of the Flyers' rebuild, leads the team with 10 goals and 14 points and is a restricted free agent at season's end.

Tuesday always promised to have a trade theme in Philadelphia, with the Eagles expected to be sellers at the NFL’s deadline, and the Sixers slated to host Jaylen Brown ’s old team, the Boston Celtics, for the first time since this summer’s blockbuster deal and all the media back-and-forth and drama that followed it.

But at 4:18 p.m., just after the NFL’s trade deadline buzzer sounded, ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes dropped a bombshell with the following post on X: “**Breaking News** 🚨 📰 From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He’s in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward.

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#HockeyX" When asked for comment on Tuesday, a Flyers source called Weekes’ report “news to me,” and that no formal trade request from Matvei Michkov has been submitted. Michkov, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, alongside Porter Martone , has been viewed as one of the pillars to the Flyers’ rebuild.

The report comes a night after winger Matvei Michkov and defenseman Nick Seeler were caught on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s broadcast having a spirited argument at the bench during a break in the Flyers’ 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Russian winger was the more animated of the two during the heated exchange, pointing at Seeler and slamming his water bottle on the bench in frustration, with Noel Acciari, Noah Cates , and Martone trying to play mediators.

While neither Michkov nor Seeler spoke to the media afterward, many are speculating that the disagreement stemmed from an open Seeler not receiving a pass from Michkov in the offensive zone with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the second period. Seeler, who is one of the Flyers’ most respected locker room guys, was recently asked about the team’s struggles and told the media, without naming names, that, “It’s not about getting points. It’s not about ‘me, me, me.

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’ It’s about the team and playing for each other and sacrificing for each other. And it’s really not that difficult to understand. You play for the guy next to you; that’s what Flyers hockey is all about, and when we can start figuring that out at the start … we will be a better hockey team.

” Michkov, who turns 22 in December, has been the struggling Flyers’ best player so far this season, as he leads the team with 10 goals — tied for 13th in the NHL entering Tuesday’s games — and is tied with Trevor Zegras with a team-best 14 points. His fast start comes a year after he faced public criticism from coach Rick Tocchet , general manager Danny Brière , teammates, and the media for being out of shape and not consistently doing the right things defensively.

Despite his up-and-down season and multiple clashes with Tocchet, Michkov finished fourth on the team in goals and points , notably leading the team in scoring after the Olympic break with 22 points in 26 games as the Flyers surged to a playoff berth. But Michkov managed only one assist in eight playoff games and was scratched twice, including in the Flyers’ eventual elimination game against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 9.

At his exit interview, Michkov took ownership of his poor conditioning and production not being good enough and vowed to have a better summer training. To his credit, he seemed to follow through, as he told media members he is down 29 pounds from last season and has looked notably faster since arriving at training camp in September.

With the Flyers mired in a miserable 5-10-5 start, and Michkov’s exciting play being one of the few bright spots, there has been much discussion about his ice time, especially compared to some of his underperforming and more veteran teammates. Michkov ranks just sixth among Flyers forwards in average ice time per game , which is notably behind fourth-line center Sean Couturier and the scuffling Tyson Foerster .

Michkov was asked Saturday about his ice time, and had a lot to say, although it is worth noting his English remains a work in progress and that not everything should be taken literally.

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“I’m feeling so comfortable on ice,” Michkov told The Inquirer in Calgary. “I want to play more, and this not my mentality when I play 10 minutes, I like when all maximum, all shifts, all lifetime. I want 60 minutes. And I want lots of goals, lots of points, first option is this team wins.

When team wins, I’m so happy but right now, no good situation. We’re last in the league, and this is so bad.

“And I want more playing ; I want more support. I know this is so important for me. Hockey is my life. Yeah, I’m so emotional sometimes, and this is my mentality and hard work.

” Tocchet has justified Michkov’s ice time by citing the team taking penalties and the fact that Michkov doesn’t play on the penalty kill. Michkov has also faced ice time repercussions for extending shifts or turning over the puck in recent games, seeing less and less time late in games after long shifts in recent losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers.

His decision not to change vs. Columbus contributed to the Blue Jackets’ two-on-zero overtime winner on Oct. 27, while Travis Konecny slammed his stick after Michkov didn’t change on Nov. 5 in New York. With Michkov a restricted free agent at season’s end, all eyes have been on a potential long-term extension for the talented forward, especially given his torrid start to the season. Michkov will become offer sheet eligible if he has not signed an extension before July 1.

In 181 NHL games, Michkov has 56 goals and 128 points, and given his age and the rising salary cap, he was likely due to make well over $10 million per season on his next deal. If the Flyers can’t reconcile their differences with Michkov, he could become the second high-profile prospect to leave the organization before reaching his peak.

The Flyers traded 2022 fifth-overall pick Cutter Gauthier in January of 2024 for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick after Gauthier said he would not play for the team for undisclosed reasons. Gauthier, 22, currently ranks third in the NHL in goals with 15 and has recorded hat tricks in three of his past five contests.