Report Exposes How Trump Administration Has 'Mowed Down' Regulators Overseeing Prediction Markets

A report documents how the Trump administration is using the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to shut down efforts to regulate online betting markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket. The report also reveals instances where officials at CFTC have been put on leave for asking questions about the betting markets' ties to President Donald Trump's family or for having past experience enforcing regulations related to cryptocurrencies.

The Trump administration is using the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a means to shut down any efforts to regulate online betting markets . It has stacked the CFTC with industry insiders who are systematically 'mowing down' staffers who have expressed interest in providing oversight on prediction markets .

Reports document instances where multiple officials at CFTC have been put on leave for asking questions about the betting markets' ties to President Donald Trump's family or for having past experience enforcing regulations related to cryptocurrencies. Despite being an industry insider, even being an insider isn't enough to guarantee good standing in the agency. The Trump administration is also fighting attempts by states to regulate prediction markets and is 'fighting a multi-front battle' to assert its regulatory authority.

Sixteen different states are engaged in legal proceedings against these platforms, and Minnesota last week passed a law to ban them outright, leading to a lawsuit from the administration. The CFTC Chairman warned states against trying to regulate prediction markets, stating that such actions would 'circumvent the clear directive of Congress.





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Trump Administration Commodity Futures Trading Commission Prediction Markets Online Betting Markets Regulation Minnesota Federal Law

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