Report Exonerates U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros in Grand Jury Contact Allegations Amid 'Broadview Six' Case

A formal investigation has cleared U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros of allegations that he had improper personal contact with grand jurors involved in the indictment of the 'Broadview Six' immigration protesters. The controversy stemmed from a transcription error that mistakenly referenced 'USA (inaudible)' instead of 'AUSA Bond.' The report also details prior prosecutorial misconduct by a former assistant U.S. attorney in the same high-profile case, which led to the dismissal of all charges.

A formal investigation has concluded that U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros did not engage in any improper personal contact with members of the grand jury that indicted the ' Broadview Six ' immigration protesters.

The findings, detailed in a report released recently, address serious allegations that threatened to undermine the integrity of a high-profile case stemming from a major federal immigration enforcement operation in Chicago. The report attributes the confusion to a simple clerical mistake by a court reporter and reaffirms that Boutros's interactions with the grand jury were limited to standard official instructions about their constitutional role.

The controversy originated when a defense attorney for one of the six protesters alleged in court that there was reason to believe Boutros had communicated with grand jurors outside of formal proceedings on the same day they voted to indict. The allegation specifically referenced an entry in the official grand jury minutes from October 23, 2025.

According to those minutes, the grand jury foreperson was quoted as saying 'USA (inaudible),' which was interpreted by some as a reference to U.S. Attorney Boutros potentially speaking to the panel during deliberations. The report, however, conducted a thorough review of the original audio recording and determined that the foreperson had actually said 'AUSA Bond,' referring to Assistant United States Attorney Aaron Bond.

The court reporter's transcription error created a 'Classic Case of Mistaken Identity,' the report states, clarifying that no personal or improper contact occurred. The report provides a detailed timeline of Boutros's only two interactions with the specific grand jury that indicted the Broadview Six. The first was a standard welcome when the jury was first impaneled. The second, and more scrutinized, instance occurred on October 23, 2025.

This address was prompted by disturbances and heightened tension during grand jury proceedings the week prior. Boutros spoke for approximately three and a half minutes, reminding jurors of their obligations under the law and the importance of impartiality. His remarks, as transcribed, included a direct request for any juror who felt they could not be objective-particularly in cases involving immigration or where personal emotions might interfere-to raise their hand and identify themselves.

The report emphasizes that 'never once in any of his remarks in any grand jury did U.S. Attorney Boutros reference any case or any specific substantive law,' underscoring the purely administrative and instructional nature of his speech. The release of this report comes in the final days of a tumultuous legal saga.

The case against the Broadview Six, a group of immigration protesters, was the highest-profile criminal matter to emerge from 'Operation Midway Blitz,' a mass deportation campaign conducted by the Trump administration in Chicago last fall. The case had already been marred by serious allegations of prosecutorial misconduct against the original lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg.

After a review of grand jury transcripts, U.S. District Judge April Perry strongly criticized Mecklenburg's behavior, describing it as improper 'vouching' for the government's case and suggesting she had asked grand jurors who were unsupportive not to return. Judge Perry's findings also hinted at improper contact between Mecklenburg and jurors outside the grand jury room. Mecklenburg departed the case in February for a new assignment in Washington, D.C.

In a dramatic conclusion, U.S. Attorney Boutros himself appeared in court last month to personally move for the dismissal of all remaining charges against four of the six defendants. He took direct responsibility for the actions of his former subordinate, Mecklenburg, stating that the misconduct required the case's dismissal to uphold the integrity of the judicial process. This move effectively ended the federal prosecution of the protesters.

The fallout from the case extended to the political arena, with Illinois' senior U.S. Senator, Dick Durbin-for whom Mecklenburg was briefly slated to work as counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee-and Senator Tammy Duckworth calling for Boutros's resignation over the handling of the matter. The exonerating report now appears to close the book on the specific allegation against Boutros, but the episode remains a stark example of the intense scrutiny surrounding high-profile, politically charged prosecutions





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