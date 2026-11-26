A new PCATI report exposes widespread torture by Israeli security forces, detailing how confessions extracted under duress lead to wrongful convictions of Palestinians and one Jewish suspect.

A comprehensive report published on Wednesday reveals that Israeli security forces have systematically tortured Palestinian security detainees, resulting in false confessions that were subsequently used to secure criminal convictions. The findings by the Palestine Committee Against Torture, known as PCATI, indicate that this practice is not isolated but represents a widespread and government-sanctioned mechanism within the Israeli legal system. The report warns that this contamination of judicial processes poses a particularly grave threat following recent legislative changes that have legalized certain organizations previously designated as terrorist groups.

Systemic Torture and Legal Consequences

PCATI's investigation specifically examines 42 cases involving Palestinian security detainees who reported experiencing torture during interrogations conducted by Shin Bet operatives over the past decade. The organization documented one exceptional case involving the alleged torture of a Jewish Israeli suspect, highlighting that while the primary victims are Palestinians, the abusive mechanisms can extend to other groups under specific legal frameworks. The report details severe physical, psychological, and sexual violence, including beatings, kicking, extreme sleep deprivation, and painful stress positions, all utilized to extract statements from those accused of resisting Israeli occupation.

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The statistical evidence presented in the report underscores the correlation between abusive interrogation methods and successful convictions. Of the 42 cases examined, 35 involved sleep deprivation, 24 involved physical violence, and 23 involved stress positions. In 33 of these cases, detainees confessed under torture or other illegal abuses. Among the 29 cases for which PCATI had complete information regarding legal proceedings, 25 resulted in convictions, demonstrating a high success rate for the prosecution when relying on evidence obtained through coercion. The report emphasizes that these cases are indicative of broader trends rather than a representative sample of all Shin Bet interrogations.

Case Study of Palestinian Lawyer TB

One of the most disturbing accounts in the report involves a Palestinian lawyer identified only as TB, who was arrested in February 2019 and subjected to intense interrogation by Shin Bet for nearly a month. According to official records, TB spent 552 hours under interrogation over more than 27 days, averaging 20 hours of questioning every day, with some sessions lasting dozens of consecutive hours. During this period, he suffered severe physical pain, was deprived of sleep, and had his hands and feet shackled in a painful stress position.

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Despite these documented abuses, the judge overseeing the case extended TB's detention without addressing the allegations of torture. TB was ultimately convicted of involvement in shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers and buses. The Justice Ministry's oversight division declined to recommend a criminal investigation into the interrogations, concluding that they had been authorized and conducted according to established procedures, even in the face of evidence suggesting severe human rights violations.

False Confessions and the Case of Detainee R

Another significant case detailed by PCATI involves a detainee identified as R, who was subjected to a month of violent interrogations involving physical abuse, humiliation, and threats to harm his family. R repeatedly confessed to his alleged crimes under duress but later retracted his statements when brought before police investigators. He was allegedly tortured anew until he signed a statement affirming that his initial confession was made solely to stop the pain. Prosecutors attempted to use this coerced confession against him, despite its tainted origin.

After spending months behind bars, investigators discovered video footage proving that R had not even been at the scene of the alleged crime. The charges against R and his brother, who had also been indicted, were ultimately dropped. The report highlights R's case as a rare instance where Israeli authorities acknowledged the confession was false, yet it illustrates the inherent risk of wrongful convictions created by a mechanism of torture that prioritizes information extraction over truth.

Jewish Suspect Amiram Ben-Uliel Case

The report also examines the case of Amiram Ben-Uliel, a far-right Israeli settler convicted of murdering three members of the Dawabsheh family in a 2015 arson attack in the West Bank village of Duma. Shin Bet interrogators subjected Ben-Uliel to so-called necessity interrogations, a legal framework that permits certain coercive methods. In court, his torturers acknowledged that the methods used were painful and perhaps even very painful, yet they proceeded under the guise of national security necessity. This case serves as a critical example of how the legal system processes confessions derived from severe physical abuse, regardless of the ethnicity of the suspect.

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Broader Implications for the Judicial System

PCATI argues that Israel's widespread use of torture against Palestinians contaminates every aspect of its legal system, leading to convictions based on information extracted under duress rather than factual evidence. The report warns that this practice is particularly egregious in light of initiatives to impose the death penalty on Palestinians, which could rely on confessions extracted under torture irrespective of their truthfulness. Judges and other officials are accused of often ignoring or dismissing clear and undisputed evidence of torture, thereby perpetuating a cycle of impunity and injustice within the Israeli judicial framework.