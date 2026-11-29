Report: Cincinnati Firing Scott Satterfield, Searching For 22nd Head Coach
The end of the Satterfield era.
Sep 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield works the sideline during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Cincinnati has fired head coach Scott Satterfield," Hummer posted on X. "Satterfield is 21-28 in four years with the Bearcats, who have reached bowl eligibility in two straight seasons.
" The Bearcats never broke through the seven-win barrier in Satterfield's four years at the helm of the team and now pay him a $5.8 million buyout to cover his remaining contract buyout. That number will fall if Satterfield takes on a major coordinator or head coaching role next season and is paid out over the rest of the decade .
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