Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Compete in 2026 ESPN Events Invitational

The event will be held in Orlando and includes three other teams so far: Cincinnati, Georgia, and UCF.

On Friday afternoon, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Eagles will join Georgia, Cincinnati, and UCF for the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

, although no timetable or format for the event has been released yet. There is also no announcement on when that information will become available, and Rothstein’s report said that the exact number of teams is still to be determined. BC has only played Georgia and UCF once, respectively, in the program’s history, and it has never matched up with Cincinnati. The first matchup between the Eagles and the Bulldogs occurred on Dec. 26, 1968, and BC defeated Georgia.

It also won its sole matchup against the Knights, 90-70, on Dec. 3, 2020. Last season, the Eagles went 11-20 and 4-14 ACC, which left them out of the conference tournament for a second year in a row. The Eagles will have an entirely new-look roster next season after every player but one from their 2025-26 roster either graduated or entered the transfer portal.

Jacob FurphyGraham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.





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