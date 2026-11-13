Baylor Expected to Interview Robert Griffin III for Head Coach Vacancy

Baylor is expected to interview former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III for its head coaching job after firing Dave Aranda, though Griffin has no college coaching experience.

Baylor is expected to interview Robert Griffin III for its vacant head coaching position, according to reports. The former Bears quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has never coached at the college level but has expressed strong interest in the job.

Baylor fired Dave Aranda following the team's loss to Kansas. Griffin, 36, played at Baylor from 2008 to 2011 and won the Heisman Trophy in his final season. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft. He last appeared in an NFL game during the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens and has not been on a roster since Baltimore waived him in January 2021.

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Griffin Expresses Strong Interest in Baylor Head Coaching Job

He now works as a college football analyst on FOX. Griffin said last month on The Dan Patrick Show that he had been in contact with Baylor athletic director Doug McNamee. He definitively stated he would 100 percent want the position.

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If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that is not just respectable on the football field but one the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor, Griffin said. So, yeah, I would 100 percent be interested. Griffin also added that we should be back on top.

In 2011, the year he won the Heisman, Griffin threw for 4,293 yards with 37 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also ran for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns. That season, Baylor climbed as high as No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. It was Baylor's first 10-win season since 1980.

Griffin Reflects on Baylor Success and NFL Career

In the NFL, Griffin won Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl during his debut campaign with Washington. Injuries limited his production following his rookie season. Baylor has struggled in recent years. After a 12-2 season and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2021, the Bears managed just two other bowl game appearances and lost both across the final four full seasons of Aranda's tenure.

However, the Bears have won both games since Aranda's firing to clinch bowl eligibility in 2026. Aranda was fired after Baylor's loss to Kansas. Griffin has never coached at the collegiate level. His only coaching experience is with RGIII Takeover, a rebranded team in Overtime's seven-on-seven league in 2025.

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Fans would likely have mixed reactions to this interview even taking place. Griffin knows what it takes to play winning football, but he has never coached at this level. He was a great college player and had a good NFL season prior to his injury, but there is a lot more that goes into coaching than knowing how to play winning football.

Challenges Face Griffin in Recruiting and Xs and Os

If Baylor is going to seriously entertain Griffin as head coach, the Bears would have to pay up for his staff. With how well versed Griffin is with college football and the landscape, he would likely do well in recruiting. But then there are the X's and O's of football. There would be a major learning curve going from the FOX booth to the sidelines of Big 12 football.

Baylor would have to make sure he has great assistant coaches next to him. Would that mean both Jake Spavital and Joe Klanderman stay? If Griffin lands the Baylor job, he would become just the latest former star to take a collegiate position at their alma mater without any prior coaching experience at the level. A similar recent example was when a former star was hired as the next North Carolina State coach.

Bears Cast Wide Net for Aranda Replacement

For now, it remains to be seen how far this goes outside of a one-time interview. The Bears are expected to cast a wide net to find their replacement for Aranda.