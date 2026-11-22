A popular North Side bar in Chicago has been closed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances, as revealed in a social media post. The establishment initially announced a temporary closure on Saturday night before updating that it would remain shut while the situation is resolved. Officials from the Chicago Department of Buildings and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection have posted notices on the premises, including an Order to Cease and Desist. The bar stated that everyone is safe and is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, though no specific details have been provided.

In a post Sunday, the bar said it would remain “closed until further notice,” adding, “Everyone is ok & we are working to resolve the situation ASAP.

”A popular North Side bar known for its pop-ups has been closed until further notice due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a social media post. Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. , initially posted Saturday night that it would be closed for the rest of the day, citing the “unforeseen circumstances. ”“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding!

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” the post said.

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“We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon. Thank you for your patience! ”In a subsequent post Sunday, the bar said it would remain “closed until further notice,” adding, “Everyone is ok & we are working to resolve the situation ASAP. ” The bar did not provide specifics about what prompted the closure but said it would share updates as soon as more information became available.

A photo purportedly taken of the business’ front door shows two yellow notices posted outside: a City of Chicago “Order to Cease and Desist” from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, along with a “NOTICE: Off limits - do not enter” from the city’s Department of Buildings. NBC Chicago has reached out to the Department of Buildings and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection for additional details.