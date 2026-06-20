Repeated Aircraft Incidents Renew Calls to Close Whiteman Airport Amid Safety Concerns

A series of aircraft accidents at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, including a recent landing gear failure that sent a plane into a parking lot, has intensified demands from community members and officials to shut down the facility. Airport proponents counter that it is an essential resource for training and emergency services and should be upgraded instead. The Federal Aviation Administration's funding requirements complicate closure efforts, prompting calls for a federal safety review and enhanced oversight.

A recent aircraft incident at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima has reignited debate over the facility's safety and future. On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a plane experienced a landing gear failure , causing it to overrun the runway and crash through a perimeter fence into an airport parking lot.

The 77-year-old pilot was injured in the incident, which marks at least the fifth high-profile accident involving the county-owned airport since 2020. These events have intensified calls from community advocates and elected officials to permanently close the airfield, citing its location amid densely populated neighborhoods and a history of safety concerns.

In contrast, airport supporters argue it serves as a vital regional asset for flight training, emergency response, and local commerce, advocating for modernization rather than closure. The safety discussion involves complex regulatory and legal dimensions. Aviation safety experts emphasize that decisions require thorough risk assessment, comparing accident rates, aircraft types, and operational volumes with similar facilities, rather than reacting to individual events.

Nevertheless, the recurring crashes, along with noise and environmental impacts, have eroded public trust. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend all flight operations at Whiteman pending a comprehensive federal safety review, criticizing regulators for perceived inaction. The FAA, however, notes that because the county accepted federal grant funding-including for land acquisition-the airport is bound by Grant Assurances requiring it to remain operational and safe unless the agency grants a release.

The FAA stated it has not received a formal closure request from the county. County Public Works, which manages the airport, expressed support for enhanced oversight and safety programs, aligning with Horvath's request for improved pilot training and FAA intervention. The debate highlights a broader tension between local safety concerns and federal obligations, leaving the airport's fate uncertain while both sides push for data-driven solutions





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Whiteman Airport Pacoima Aircraft Accident Landing Gear Failure Airport Closure FAA Los Angeles County Aviation Safety Flight Training Grant Assurances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skydiver killed in plane crash was son of Dothan doctorThe aircraft crashed on Sunday at Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri shortly after taking off.

Read more »

Ex-Israeli Hostage Details Repeated Sexual Assaults by Hamas Captor in Gaza TunnelsGuy Gilboa Dalal recounts being blindfolded, stripped, and sexually assaulted over 739 days in Hamas captivity, highlighting the extreme brutality and psychological torment inflicted on hostages.

Read more »

San Diego Airport's Terminal 1 named in World's Most Beautiful Airport BuildingsSan Diego International Airport leaders Thursday responded to the news of SAN’s new Terminal 1 being named to the “World’s Most Beautiful Airports” list 2026 by a French architectural and design program.

Read more »