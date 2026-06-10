Reparto Music's Global Takeover: How Cuba's Urban Sound Conquered TikTok and Inspired Latin Superstars

The Cuban-born genre reparto has surged from local roots to worldwide fame, fueled by TikTok hits like Dichavate and endorsements from Maluma, Bad Gyal, and Daddy Yankee. Explore the history of reparto and the international artists embracing its rhythm.

The rise of reparto music , a genre rooted in Cuba 's urban centers and informal housing projects, has captivated global audiences in recent years. A key catalyst has been the viral success of Dichavate by Ya Ice Dilan, Helabusador, and Rey Tony, which has generated nearly 10 million TikTok video creations since its release on Christmas Eve.

Helabusador describes the song's universal appeal: It's a song that if you're sad, it serves you in your sadness; if you're happy, it serves you in your happiness. The track's infectious energy has drawn reactions from international stars like Maluma, who exclaimed Que hp vicio (what a hell of an addiction) after hearing it.

The genre's origins trace to the mid-2000s with pioneers such as the late Elvis Manuel, Adonis MC, El Uniko, and Chocolate MC, who coined the term reparto. The expansion of public WiFi in Cuba since 2018 empowered a new generation of artists to leverage social media, transforming reparto from a marginalized reggaetón variant into the defining sound of contemporary Cuba. Below is an overview of prominent Latin artists who have embraced reparto, either through collaboration, advocacy, or personal experimentation.

Spanish star Bad Gyal stands among the earliest international advocates. As a resident of Spain-a top market for reparto consumption-she reacted to Dichavate on TikTok months before it exploded, questioning what does this music have? In a video, she's seen wearing a baby blue beret, color-blocked tank top, and baggy jeans while swaying to the rhythm. She later incorporated the track into her Más Cara World Tour, which launched in Spain this March.

Daddy Yankee experimented with reparto by blending it with salsa in his salsaton track, co-produced by Cuban hitmakers La Companioni and Nando Pro. He discussed his venture into the genre during Billboard Latin Music Week. Dominican rapper El Alfa joined forces with Bebeshito, a leading reparto exponent, on ROPOPOCHO, produced by Roberto Ferrante for Planet Records. The collaboration marked El Alfa's departure from his signature dembow sound toward reparto's distinct cadence.

Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavárez has consistently supported Cuban reparto musicians, beginning with a 2023 remix of Maleante alongside Wampi. In spring 2024, he collaborated with Cuban duo Charly & Johayron on I Love U Mai, an afrobeats-infused reparto produced by King Swift. Tavárez also appears on Wow Popy's upcoming album. Dominican producer Maffio has championed reparto for years, releasing the viral Nosotros with L Kimii, Nacho, and DJ Conds in 2025, followed by Talentosa with Wampi.

He recently teased a reparto remix of his 2018 hit Cristina featuring Cuban artists Dale Pututi and Nesty. Maluma's viral TikTok reaction to Dichavate-shirtless in a sauna, flirty and sweating-garnered nearly 25 million views. Venezuelan artist Nacho, featured on Nosotros, praised reparto's fusion of son, salsa, timba, and reggaetón, predicting Cuba's rise akin to Colombia's Afrobeat dominance.

Though not yet recording in the genre, Nicky Jam has aligned with Cuban reparto artists, teaming with Charly & Johayron on the afrobeats single Magia, co-produced by Roberto Ferrante and El Bandolero





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Reparto Music Cuba Dichavate Tiktok Maluma Bad Gyal Daddy Yankee El Alfa Lenny Tavárez Maffio

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