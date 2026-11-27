Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz claims the new Congress can end the war in Iran within 100 hours by cutting funding, citing control of both chambers.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz stated on Friday that the new Congress will terminate the war in Iran within its initial 100 hours of operation. She made this declaration during a broadcast on CNN's News Central program, asserting that legislative action would swiftly conclude the military engagement.

100 Hour Timeline For Conflict End

Host Brian Abel questioned the feasibility of this rapid timeline while discussing the presumed incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries stance on the issue. Jeffries had previously indicated a desire to end the war in Iran within the first 100 hours of the new Congress serving. Wasserman Schultz affirmed that this goal is entirely achievable given the current political landscape and legislative powers available to Democrats.

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The representative emphasized that the American public supports bringing this conflict to a close immediately. She argued that the ongoing military engagement has driven national costs out of control and labeled the action as an illegal war without proper authorization.

Legislative Control And War Powers

Wasserman Schultz highlighted that Democrats now control both the House and the Senate, providing the necessary majority to pass binding resolutions. She noted that Congress has repeatedly voted for War Powers Resolutions designed to bring the war to an end in previous sessions.

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The former Appropriations Committee member explained that the legislative branch holds the power to cut off funding for the military operations. She asserted that financial levers are available to stop the conflict quickly if Congress exercises its constitutional authority to withhold resources from the campaign.

Trump Administration Criticism

Representative Wasserman Schultz criticized President Donald Trump for failing to coordinate with the legislative branch before initiating the conflict. She stated that Trump never came to Congress to even coordinate with us regarding the military strategy or the justification for the war.

She further argued that there was certainly no imminent threat that required such a military response, challenging the administration's narrative for the engagement. The representative suggested that the President bypassed standard democratic protocols by avoiding necessary consultations with elected representatives.

November Mandate And Future Actions

The congresswoman referenced the November 3rd election results as a clear mandate for the public to bring the war to an end. She urged Donald Trump to recognize this mandate and utilize his executive influence to support legislative efforts to stop the conflict and reduce costs.

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Wasserman Schultz also called for an end to corruption associated with the war effort, linking the military spending to broader issues of government accountability. She maintained that Republicans should join Democrats in these efforts to fulfill the will of the American people and restore proper checks and balances.