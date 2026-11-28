Rep. Tim Burchett told Fox News' The Will Cain Show that some attacks on U.S. cyber infrastructure may be coincidental, but a response is warranted if nations wage cyberwarfare.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said during an appearance on Fox News Channel's The Will Cain Show that some attacks on U.S. cyber infrastructure may be coincidental, but that the United States should respond if foreign countries are committing cyberwarfare against it. Host Will Cain pressed the Tennessee Republican on whether he had answers about whether the attacks were coincidence or something more.

Burchett's remarks came in response to a series of questions from Cain about the nature of the attacks. The exchange focused on whether the incidents were isolated events or part of a deliberate campaign by hostile governments, a question the congressman said he was not yet able to answer with certainty.

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Burchett Questions Whether Cyber Attacks Are Coincidental

Rep. Tim Burchett said he was not certain that every attack on U.S. cyber infrastructure was deliberate. He offered a light analogy, comparing public perception of attacks to the sudden wave of shark attack reports that followed the release of the movie Jaws.

Burchett then stated that he had learned one lesson in Washington, which is that there are no coincidences. He suggested that lawmakers should look closely at the pattern and ask whether the attacks were truly unconnected before accepting that explanation.

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Burchett Points to China and Russia as Adversaries

Rep. Tim Burchett named China, Russia, and Middle Eastern actors as countries he believes may want to cause trouble for the United States. He said that when the number of potential enemies is considered, it is reasonable to ask whether the attacks are coincidental.

On China, Burchett said he did not care whether President Donald Trump was spending Thanksgiving with Chinese leader Xi Jinping or not, signaling that he viewed the threat from Beijing as independent of the diplomatic relationship between the two leaders. He did not provide specific evidence in the segment linking any particular attack to any named government.

Intelligence Review and Possible Response Options

Rep. Tim Burchett said the United States has the capability to wreak havoc on countries that carry out cyberwarfare against it. He did not specify which countries or which capabilities he had in mind during the interview.

Burchett said he would suggest to U.S. intelligence officials that they begin examining response options if unsolicited or unprovoked attacks continue. He added that he believed some of the incidents were simply coincidental, while stressing that lawmakers need to keep watch on their enemies.