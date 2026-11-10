Rep. Thomas Massie Moves to Impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie introduces impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth citing Iran war fallout and election losses.

Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie formally initiated proceedings to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, marking a significant internal conflict within the ruling party. The move comes just hours after the House of Representatives convened for its first session following the midterm elections, which saw substantial losses for Republicans.

Massie Introduces Impeachment Resolution

Representative Thomas Massie read the impeachment resolution directly from the House floor, accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors. The resolution primarily addresses the administration's military engagement in Iran but also references military actions conducted in Yemen and Venezuela. Massie argued that Hegseth knowingly executed unlawful orders and remains a threat to the Constitution.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Election Fallout Drives Political Action

The timing of this legislative challenge is closely linked to the recent electoral results, where Democrats gained ground partly due to public dissatisfaction with the war in Iran. Vice President JD Vance had previously attributed the massive GOP losses to the conflict, a sentiment echoed by approximately six in ten voters according to an AP Voter Poll. Despite these political pressures, President Donald Trump defended Hegseth, stating he would repeat the military actions if necessary.

Hegseth Defends Military Strategy Publicly

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to the impeachment threats by increasing his public presence, announcing a rare news conference scheduled for Tuesday. This marks his first media appearance in over one hundred and eighty days. During a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, Hegseth dismissed the accusations as politically motivated disagreements with successful outcomes. He asserted that confronting the Iranian regime's pursuit of nuclear weapons was a necessary bold move rather than a passive choice.

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Senate Trial Uncertain Amid Partisan Divide

If the House votes to impeach, the matter will proceed to the Senate for a trial or dismissal, though the outcome remains highly uncertain. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries supports the measure, meaning only a few Republican defections would be needed for passage. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed frustration, warning that impeachment during hostilities would damage alliances. Senate Majority Leader John Thune declined to comment on the timing, while Democratic leader Chuck Schumer endorsed the push for a trial.

Ongoing Conflict Impacts Global Markets

The geopolitical situation continues to evolve with Iran maintaining its ability to strike U.S. bases and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions in this waterway, which carried one-fifth of global oil before the war, have driven up energy prices affecting American consumers. While Hegseth claims Iran is devastated, the International Atomic Energy Agency reports four hundred forty point nine kilograms of uranium enriched to sixty percent purity in Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported Hegseth at the Group of Seven gathering in Paris, calling the impeachment effort unfair.