Rep Thomas Massie Moves to Impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie forces a vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid political fallout from midterm losses and debates over military actions in Iran and Yemen.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky formally moved on Monday to compel a House vote on the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This legislative maneuver places significant pressure on fellow Republicans to determine whether to remove one of the most visible figures in the Trump administration. The decision comes in the immediate wake of the Republican Party's sweeping losses in the recent midterm elections, which have fundamentally altered the political landscape in Washington.

Impeachment Resolution Targets Iran And Yemen Operations

The impeachment resolution introduced by Massie focuses primarily on the conduct of the war in Iran. It also explicitly references Hegseth's role in executing military actions in Yemen and Venezuela. These specific operational critiques form the core of the arguments being presented to the full House of Representatives. The timing suggests an attempt to address foreign policy failures before the current Congress concludes its term.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

A vote on this measure could occur as early as mid-week. The House and Senate returned to session on Monday for a final six-week period. This is a lame-duck sprint designed to finish the remaining Republican agenda before their majorities end. The change of power to Democrats is scheduled to take effect on January 3, 2027. Lawmakers are navigating a Capitol that is swelling with both incoming and outgoing officials during this transition period.

Hegseth Defends War Efforts In Upcoming Press Conference

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to address the looming impeachment threat. This marks his first public press briefing in over 180 days. During this statement, Hegseth is expected to defend the necessity of the war despite its unpopularity among various segments of the public. His appearance aims to clarify the administration's position on these military engagements before the House vote.

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Speaker Johnson Laments Midterm Losses And Future Chaos

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed deep regret over the election results, stating that voters made the wrong choice. He characterized the next two years as potentially chaotic and described the election outcome as a great tragedy. Johnson argued that if Republicans had retained their majority, they would have continued delivering on their promises to the people. His comments reflect the mood of defeated leadership as Democrats prepare to take control.

The political collision is evident as the Capitol halls fill with representatives from both parties. The Republican agenda faces significant hurdles as the incoming Democratic majorities prepare to exert their new power. This shift in control will influence how remaining legislative items are handled during the final weeks of the current session.

Supreme Court Allows Border Wall Construction To Resume

In a separate but related development, the Supreme Court cleared the way for border wall construction to resume in Texas's Big Bend region. This project is a key priority for President Donald Trump, who has promised to build a wall stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Republicans in Congress funded this initiative with forty-six billion dollars last summer. Customs and Border Protection has been constructing twelve miles of barriers each week.

Bipartisan opposition argues that building in the Big Bend region wastes money due to historically low levels of illegal immigration in that specific area. Critics suggest that using surveillance technology would be a more effective and efficient alternative to physical barriers. Despite these objections, the Supreme Court's decision allows the Trump administration to proceed with construction for now.

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Democrats Prepare To Reins In Education And Immigration Agendas

Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas met with outgoing Senator John Cornyn to discuss the transition of power. Talarico thanked Cornyn for his honorable service and guidance. This meeting occurs as Democrats plan to use their new majority status to challenge President Trump's education agenda. Key targets include the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

With Trump threatening to use his veto power, Democrats may rely on investigations and federal funding leverage to push back. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, stated he will leave no rock unturned in his oversight role. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that no immigration policy changes have been discussed with Trump yet. Mullin remains strongly opposed to any amnesty for individuals living in the United States illegally.