Rep. Stutzman Says GOP More Unified Than Ever, Credits Trump for Alignment

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., believes the Republican party is more unified now than in his previous term in Congress. He credits this to former President Donald Trump's leadership and the GOP's shared desire to move the country forward.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., has spent the better part of the last decade in Indiana, running various businesses and coaching his sons' baseball team. Before that, he had a front-row seat for most of the Obama administration, followed by the meteoric and unprecedented rise of now-President Donald Trump .

Stutzman was a part of political history himself, having been one of the original members of the House Freedom Caucus — a group that has grown to be known as a bastion of ideological conservatism and, at times, a thorn in the side of House GOP leaders. Now he’s back as one of several first-term House Republicans, succeeding Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., as a member of a perilously thin House GOP majority. But according to Stutzman, who previously served in Congress from 2010 to 2017, he sees Republicans as more aligned with each other than before. 'I feel like it's different. I don't think the GOP conference is as far apart — you know, moderates to conservatives — as it was back in 2010,' he told Fox News Digital in an interview. 'I was looking at the membership in 2010, and there were true moderates. I think we're actually much closer together now than what we were back then. And, of course, we had large majorities. So that creates other challenges. So having a tight majority is not a bad thing at all. It actually makes you unify.' He credited that re-alignment in large part to Trump, pointing out that he and other Republicans were first elected in 2010 as a backlash against former President Barack Obama rather than in support of the leading party’s agenda. 'We won the 2010 election because it was a reaction to Obama. And in 2020 — I mean, you could say every election is a reaction to the incumbent party, but I think in this case, after the Biden years, the American people elected Trump because they believed he could move the country forward,' Stutzman said. 'And so we have a leader that is casting a vision and is clear in his messaging, and it gives us the chance to, you know, coalesce behind his leadership. So that's a huge help, compared to 2010.' He also disputed the notion that the Freedom Caucus was founded to be 'obstructionist' to House GOP leaders, despite members of the group leading well-known coups against senior Republicans in the past. 'There's a lot of smart people that wanted to just be part of a group that looked at things from every angle and was really being productive. And so that's why I wanted to join it, because I wanted to be at a place that I could learn, I could really dive deep and learn from other people and staff that were part of the caucus to really understand the policy, but also talk through the strategy,' he said. 'It was never designed to be an obstructionist caucus. There have been times that it's definitely been labeled that and accused of that . . . any obstruction was to stop bad things from happening. Not to obstruct the good things from moving forward.' Stutzman said that being a private citizen running businesses for eight years gave him perspective on the value of consensus-building, allowing him to return to Congress with an emphasis on the 'big picture.' 'You're never going to get everything you want. You know, find a way to support the team and find a way to support us to a yes,' Stutzman reflected. 'Now, look, there's going to be times when you just say no, And that's just part of negotiating. But I think the main thing is just fight hard, offer everything you have. But then at the end of the day, let's take a win and then move on to the next fight.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

REP. STUTZMAN REPUBLICAN PARTY HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS DONALD TRUMP CONGRESS UNITY GOP MAJORITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP Rep Has Weirdest Reaction to Trump’s Inauguration YetFlorida Rep. Byron Donalds sure is excited to have Trump return to office.

Read more »

GOP Rep. Luna Calls for Trump to Move NASA’s Headquarters to Florida’s Space CoastSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

GOP Rep. Hamadeh Praises Trump's Swift Action on Illegal ImmigrationRepresentative Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) lauds President Trump's early actions targeting illegal immigration, emphasizing his 'America First' approach and the swift implementation of policies supported by the American people. Hamadeh hails Trump's experience from 2017, his united Republican party, and the decisive passage of the Laken Riley Act, despite acknowledging some Democrats' opportunistic support. He also expresses concern over the Biden administration's prioritization of illegal immigrants over American citizens.

Read more »

Trump Gaza Proposal Live Updates: GOP Lawmakers Split On Trump’s Plan For Gaza StripTrump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza and take over the territory was rejected by several foreign nations, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China.

Read more »

Republican congressman suggests some children receiving free school lunches should work at McDonald's insteadGOP Rep. Rich McCormick suggested some children should be working instead of receiving free lunch.

Read more »

GOP Rep. Turner: TikTok a Real National Security Threat — Law ‘Needs to Be Enforced’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »