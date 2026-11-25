Ohio Republican Rep. Michael Rulli demands House leadership prioritize a full legislative agenda during the lame-duck session before Democrats assume control.

Ohio Republican Representative Michael Rulli is urgently calling on House GOP leadership to maximize legislative output during the current lame-duck session. He argues that unreelected members require a compelling agenda to justify their continued presence in Washington, DC, before the Republican Party loses its majority in Congress.

Rulli Demands Aggressive Legislative Push

Rulli insists that Republicans must "get the kitchen sink and shove it" down the Democrats' throats while they still hold the power to do so. He emphasized that members who lost their reelection races need a specific reason to return to work rather than leaving office immediately after the November elections.

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This stance contrasts with recent communications from House Speaker Mike Johnson. Last week, Johnson sent a public letter to his colleagues stating that every House Republican must remain fully engaged to ensure the majority can function effectively. He lamented that a recent vote had to be rescheduled because insufficient members were present in the capital.

Leadership Tensions and Whip Meeting Reactions

The push for a robust agenda was highlighted during a closed-door whip meeting where Rulli recalled Rep. Mike Lawler objecting to partial legislative efforts. Lawler reportedly argued that he would not come to Washington for minor items like permitting reform if a full Republican agenda was not on the table.

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Rulli described the atmosphere in the room as heated, noting that many members felt alienated by the leadership's approach. He stated that he gave an impassioned speech telling colleagues they have fifty-nine members who will not return unless they are given a compelling legislative package to advance.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise reportedly acknowledged the validity of this sentiment, telling Rulli that he was "one hundred percent right." This interaction underscores the internal pressure within the Republican caucus to utilize the remaining weeks before the new Congress begins in January.

Key Legislation and Voting Deadlines

The House faces several critical legislative tasks before adjourning for the Thanksgiving break. These include passing the fiscal year twenty-twenty-seven National Defense Authorization Act and a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown in December. Votes scheduled for Friday were canceled ahead of the holiday, and the House is not set to return until the following Monday.

Rulli argued that Republicans should capitalize on the perception that Democrats are currently in charge. He suggested passing an appropriations bill, the SAVE Act, and other conservative priorities to assert influence before the party switch occurs. He believes that throwing every desired measure forward is the only way to demonstrate strength.

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Mentorship Dynamics and Future Leadership

Rulli expressed confidence in the potential leadership of Rep. Jim Jordan, who is currently challenging Scalise for the minority leader position. He credited Jordan with being his mentor during the twenty-thirteen election cycle when Rulli was first elected to the Ohio Senate.

Rulli recounted how Jordan advised him to knock on thirty thousand doors to secure his victory. He described their long-standing relationship as a foundation for trust, believing Jordan is capable of uniting the right and working across the aisle effectively. He anticipates that Jordan and the new leadership crew will drive a more inclusive and ambitious agenda.

Member Retention and Strategic Next Steps

The Ohio congressman reported that every one of the eighty Republican members he contacted expressed a desire for new leadership. He claimed that several colleagues felt previous leadership had not provided accurate polling data, leaving them insulated from the reality of the midterm results.

Rulli is willing to work through holidays, including Christmas, to ensure legislative goals are met. With Speaker Johnson remaining in office until December thirty-first, the immediate future of the House agenda depends on how Johnson collaborates with the emerging leadership team to mobilize the caucus for the remaining sessions.