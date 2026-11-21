Congressman Robert Garcia outlines plans to bypass the DOJ and take the Trump family directly to federal court for Oversight Committee subpoenas.

Representative Robert Garcia of California declared on Friday that the House of Representatives will bypass the Department of Justice and proceed directly to federal court to pursue accountability for the Trump family. The Democratic Congress man made the firm announcement during a segment on MSNBC's program "The Weeknight," signaling an escalation in the ongoing legislative conflict between Congress and the Trump administration.

Legal Strategy Bypasses Department Of Justice

Garcia explained that his office intends to build a legal case with real standing in court to compel testimony and document production from Donald Trump's relatives. He warned that the Trump campaign may utilize legal counsel like Todd Blanche to obstruct efforts or attempt to dismiss requests for information. Consequently, Garcia stated that the House must construct a robust legal argument to counter these anticipated blocks. The representative emphasized that this approach ensures the pursuit of truth and prevents similar controversies from recurring in the future.

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Hunter Biden Precedent For Family Testimony

The Congressman argued that Republicans, led by James Comer, have already established a clear precedent for requiring family members of presidents to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Garcia recalled his time as a freshman member of the Oversight Committee when Hunter Biden appeared to answer questions. He noted that presidents, their sons, and other family members frequently testify in both closed-door depositions and larger public arenas. Furthermore, Garcia pointed out that former first ladies and former presidents, such as the Clintons, have previously participated in such proceedings. This historical context supports his assertion that Don Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner are equally obligated to appear.

Political Motives And Wealth Disparities

Garcia outlined a clear agenda to write legislation that prevents the children and family members of presidents from enriching themselves through their connections to power. He urged the American public to understand the financial disparities at the heart of this dispute. The Congressman noted that the Trump family has amassed billions of dollars while average American families struggle with daily financial hardships. He insisted that the president owes the American public a detailed explanation regarding how the Trumps achieved their billionaire status during and after his time in office.

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Civil Contempt Powers In The Majority

The representative highlighted the distinct legal advantages available to the party holding the majority in the House compared to the minority. Garcia clarified that while the opposing party might attempt to block criminal contempt charges by refusing to refer them to the Department of Justice, they cannot obstruct civil contempt proceedings. Civil contempt allows the House to take its case directly to the courts on behalf of the majority. This legal pathway provides a critical mechanism for the House to enforce its subpoenas without being stalled by executive branch inaction or refusal to prosecute.

Accountability For The White House

Garcia concluded that the House is committed to building a case that will hold the Trump family, along with Jared Kushner, fully accountable. He characterized the current White House administration as the most corrupt in the history of the country. The Congressman assured viewers that the House will not allow the family to block subpoenas or requests for discovery. By leveraging civil contempt powers and direct court access, the House aims to secure the documents and testimony necessary to expose what they view as systematic corruption and financial impropriety linked to the Trump family.