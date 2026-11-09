Rep Robert Garcia Draws Criticism for Pennywise Comparison

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia faces backlash after posting an image of Stephen Kings Pennywise with a political caption following the midterm elections.

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California faced immediate criticism on social media after posting an image of Pennywise, the antagonist from Stephen King s horror novel, with the caption "when they go low this is me." The controversial post appeared days after the midterm elections and drew sharp rebuke from users who interpreted the comparison to a murderous clown as an alarming statement regarding his political stance.

Garcia's Viral Social Media Post

Representative Garcia, who has previously identified himself as the "gayest" member of Congress, shared the image on the platform X. The post triggered an immediate wave of commentary from users who highlighted the disturbing nature of likening oneself to a character known for luring and eating children.

Also read Rep Garcia Pledges Accountability for Trump Officials Citing Pettiness After Midterm Win

One commenter noted the absurdity of the comparison, stating that Garcia seemed to be portraying himself as a murderous clown waiting to take school-age boys into a sewer. This reaction underscored the discomfort many felt regarding the tone and implication of the Representative's humor in a political context.

Context of LGBTQ+ Congressional Identity

The incident occurred during a period when the Congressional Equality Caucus celebrated the Democratic Party's sweep of wins across the country. The Caucus announced that the 120th Congress would officially be the "Gayest Congress in American History," citing that there are currently 12 LGBTQ+ members in the U.S. House.

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In a statement on social media accompanied by a photo of a rainbow behind the U.S. Capitol Dome, the Equality Caucus declared that the American people had made their voices heard. The group added a call to action accompanied by emojis representing the American flag, the LGBT flag, and the transgender flag.

Criticism of Progressive Policy Priorities

Observers have begun to question whether Democrats are prioritizing the issues they campaigned on, particularly regarding policies that critics argue impact children. This sentiment is linked to ongoing cultural debates featuring drag queen story hours and opposition to state laws restricting puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital surgeries for minors.

Admiral Rachel Levine, the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has been a central figure in these discussions. During the summer of 2023, Levine promoted a "summer of pride" and characterized hormone therapy and surgeries as medically necessary for children with gender dysphoria.

Future Legislative Agenda and Debate

The political landscape continues to feature significant debate over bathroom access and gender identity legislation. Transgender Representative Sarah McBride from Delaware has advocated for rule changes that would allow biological males who identify as women to use female restrooms.

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While the Democratic Party celebrates its legislative numbers, critics argue that the focus on identity politics diverts attention from economic concerns and foreign policy issues. The ongoing controversy surrounding Representative Garcia's post highlights the deep divisions within the political discourse as the new Congress prepares to address these complex social issues.