Representative Robert Garcia urges the abolition of ICE, alleging President Donald Trump has weaponized the agency. He cites widespread due process violations and untrained agents causing harm across the United States.

Representative Robert Garcia of California has issued a direct call for the complete abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday. The congressman made these remarks during an appearance on MSNBC's Connect program, where he described the federal agency as a tool for personal political control. He argued that the current operational environment under the administration has created a system that fundamentally violates civil rights. This stance marks a significant escalation in legislative criticism regarding immigration enforcement tactics.

Garcia accused President Donald Trump of transforming the agency into what he termed a personal police force. He stated that this transformation has led to severe violations of due process rights for individuals across the nation. The representative emphasized that the scope of these operations has expanded significantly under the current leadership. He noted that such changes have altered the fundamental nature of federal law enforcement interactions.

Also read As reunion approaches, why the Avalanche supported Valeri Nichushkin after multiple off-ice incidents

The congressman highlighted alarming financial shifts that have accompanied this operational expansion. He pointed out that the agency is now receiving more funding than the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This financial advantage has allowed the administration to grow the agency into the single largest law enforcement body in the country. Garcia argued that this disproportionate resource allocation fuels aggressive and unaccountable behavior.

Specific allegations of abuse were central to Garcia's argument for immediate structural change. He cited reports of individuals being kidnapped and sent to detention centers described as inhumane. The representative warned that people are losing their lives and facing murder on American streets due to these tactics. He stressed that these are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of systemic failure.

Advertisement

Garcia expressed deep concern over the lack of professional training and accountability within the agency. He observed that many agents are masked and operate without body cameras, preventing oversight. The representative argued that these officers often lack the experience necessary to handle complex human interactions with dignity. He noted that such conditions contribute directly to the hundreds of documented abuse cases. Members of the Oversight Committee have already reviewed over a thousand likely cases of ICE abuse.

The congressman also criticized specific policy changes that affect vulnerable populations and legal proceedings. He mentioned instances where children are forced to testify in court without legal representation. Garcia further noted that people are being deported to countries they have never previously visited. He argued that the administration is arbitrarily picking who should remain in the United States. These actions, he stated, reflect a dangerous disregard for basic human rights and legal standards.

Garcia concluded his remarks by urging a national reckoning with these developments. He stated that the American public should be ashamed that such policies are being implemented. The representative maintained that the volume of evidence supports the conclusion that the agency is completely out of control. He insisted that abolishing the agency is the only way to restore proper oversight and accountability.