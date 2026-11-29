The California Democrat said if China is smuggling the company’s chips, it could allow the country to catch up or beat the U.S. in what he called the “AI race.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. , said Sunday that he plans to question Nvidia leader Jensen Huang on AI chips that were allegedly smuggled into China when the CEO appears before Senate and House committees this week.

In an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Khanna referenced the scandal that led to Huang’s ouster earlier this month before he was “The affair has gotten — alleged affair — has gotten all the attention,” Khanna said, referring to Huang’s extramarital relationship with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at Megaspeed, a cloud-computing firm based in Singapore that“If they’re stealing them, that allows them to win or catch up in the AI race,” Khanna said.

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“And that’s an issue whether you’re a Republican, independent or Democrat. ” Huang was removed from his post as Nvidia’s chief earlier this month after his affair with Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy, became public. He also admitted to having extramarital relationships with other Nvidia employees.