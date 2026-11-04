Rep. Ro Khanna Blames Pandemic Spending for Inflation Under Trump and Biden

Representative Ro Khanna argues that massive government spending during the coronavirus pandemic, under both Trump and Biden, was the primary cause of recent inflation spikes.

Representative Ro Khanna, the Democratic member of Congress for California, asserted on a recent Fox News Channel broadcast that excessive federal expenditure during the coronavirus pandemic was the direct driver of inflation in the subsequent years. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of America's Newsroom, the lawmaker attributed the economic volatility to policies enacted by both the Trump and Biden administrations.

The congressman stated that the United States experienced the strongest economic recovery of any nation globally following the crisis. However, he emphasized that this rapid rebound came with a significant cost in the form of rising consumer prices, which he argues was an inevitable consequence of the scale of federal intervention.

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Attributing Inflation to Government Stimulus

Khanna explained that the inflationary pressure was not isolated to a single administration but was a cumulative result of government response to the health crisis. He pointed to the CARE Act signed by Donald Trump and subsequent spending under Joe Biden as key factors that injected too much liquidity into the economy, destabilizing price levels.

According to the representative, the federal government spent approximately 5 trillion dollars to mitigate the economic damage caused by the pandemic. He argued that this massive injection of funds, while necessary for recovery, directly contributed to the surge in inflation that affected households across the country during the ensuing years.

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Addressing Political Challenges on Inflation

During the interview, co-host Dana Perino challenged Khanna on how to explain to voters that inflation persisted and even accelerated during the Biden administration. She specifically asked the representative to clarify the mechanism by which prices continued to rise under the current leadership, given the political sensitivity of the issue for Democrats.

Khanna responded by contextualizing the timeline of the economic downturn. He noted that inflation was already present toward the end of the Trump presidency and continued into the Biden term. He reiterated that the root cause was the broader government response to COVID-19, rather than the actions of a single leader, suggesting that the economic tailwinds and headwinds were shared across both political eras.

Current Inflation Levels and Political Promises

The congressman highlighted that inflation rates had begun to decline prior to the most recent electoral shift. He stated that inflation was hovering around 3% when Donald Trump returned to office, a figure he contrasted with the higher rates seen in the preceding years. This decline, he implied, was a natural correction following the initial stimulus spending.

Khanna also mentioned that Donald Trump made a specific promise to voters to bring prices down during his campaign. By referencing this pledge, the representative framed the ongoing economic debate around the effectiveness of presidential actions on consumer costs, positioning the current administration's efforts within the context of prior spending habits and economic realities.