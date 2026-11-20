Representative Ro Khanna attributes widespread digital disruptions to the release of GLM 5.3, urging the Trump administration to restore cybersecurity leadership and coordinate urgent system patches.

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna has identified a specific artificial intelligence model, GLM 5.3, as the primary catalyst behind a recent wave of widespread technology outages affecting systems across the nation. He argues that the release of this unregulated software has forced institutions into a frantic cycle of rapid system upgrades and vulnerability patching, significantly increasing the likelihood of critical failures.

GLM 5.3 Drives Urgent Patching Cycles

The representative explained that the GLM 5.3 model lacks essential safety safeguards, making it particularly dangerous for malicious actors to launch cyberattacks at scale. Because the model is far cheaper to utilize than comparable tools developed by OpenAI or Anthropic, it has attracted a surge of bad actors seeking exploitable bugs.

Also read Rick Stein Blames Labour Tax Hikes for Doubling Restaurant Group Losses

This economic accessibility has created an immediate arms race where defenders must work continuously to identify and repair vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The dramatic increase in the rate of patching required by this new threat landscape has directly contributed to the systemic instability and outages now being experienced by the public.

Khanna Criticizes Trump Administration Response

Ro Khanna sharply criticized the Trump administration for appearing caught flat-footed by these digital disruptions and failing to clearly explain their causes to voters. He contended that the government has not provided adequate leadership or transparency during this critical period of technological vulnerability.

Advertisement

Khanna pointed out that the federal agency responsible for cybersecurity, likely the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has been significantly defunded and understaffed. He argued that the agency has been totally cut and requires immediate restaffing to effectively manage the current crisis.

Call for Restored Agency and Daily Briefings

The congressman demanded that the administration immediately hire a new director for the cybersecurity agency to take charge of the situation. He specified that this director must coordinate with all relevant companies and government agencies to establish a comprehensive plan for increasing system patching rates.

Khanna also proposed that either President Donald Trump or one of his senior deputies should provide daily briefings to the country. These updates would inform the public about current cybersecurity threats while helping to gather a broad coalition of government and business leaders to address the shared challenges.

Market Analysis Confirms AI Threat Surge

Khanna's assessment that GLM 5.3 is the primary driver of recent system upgrades aligns closely with an analysis published earlier in the week by the investment firm Bridgewater Associates. Their research confirmed that a significant surge in cyberattacks coincided precisely with the release of the unregulated AI model.

Advertisement

MarketWatch reported on Thursday that Bridgewater noted defenders now bear a much heavier burden than attackers in this digital environment. While AI models have accelerated vulnerability discovery for both sides, defenders must preemptively patch all bugs to prevent exploitation, a task made exponentially harder by the low cost of offensive tools.