Ro Khanna criticizes Donald Trump for interfering in Nvidia leadership, calling it socialism for the rich while defending strict corporate governance rules.

During a Monday broadcast on MSNBC, Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, issued a sharp critique of President Donald Trump. Khanna characterized the President’s recent actions regarding semiconductor leadership as an overreach reminiscent of socialist control. He specifically addressed the ongoing situation involving Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia.

Khanna Defends Corporate Governance Standards

Khanna stated clearly that Jensen Huang should not receive special treatment from the government or corporate boards. He emphasized that if the Nvidia board has determined that serious violations of company policy or export control regulations occurred, then no exemptions should be granted. Khanna noted that he has previously praised Huang for his leadership and did so just a few months ago, establishing his credibility on the matter.

Also read Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove on efforts to restrict Chinese access to NVIDIA chips

Debate Over Government Bullying and Rules

MSNBC Host Ari Melber pressed Khanna on the distinction between enforcing standards and political interference. Melber asked if Khanna was suggesting that Congress should intervene in executive hiring decisions. Khanna firmly denied this, clarifying that his argument was strictly about ensuring rules apply equally to everyone.

He argued that the Nvidia board should not be bullied by the government into making specific personnel decisions. Khanna insisted that standard protocols must govern such high-stakes corporate changes without external political pressure. He maintained that this approach upholds the integrity of both corporate governance and democratic institutions.

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Khanna Calls Out Trump for 'Socialism For The Rich'

Khanna reserved his strongest rhetoric for President Trump, labeling him the true socialist in the current political landscape. He pointed out the irony of Republicans accusing Democrats of socialism while the President acts to control the means of production. Khanna stated he would never allow Republicans to call a Democrat a socialist again because Trump is the one engaging in such behavior.

The Representative explained that Trump’s actions benefit the stock market rather than the general public. He quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to describe this phenomenon as socialism for the rich. This form of socialism, according to Khanna, is designed to protect wealthy shareholders and corporate elites at the expense of broader economic fairness.

Implications For Tech Sector And Policy

The comments highlight the growing tension between tech industry leaders and federal oversight. Nvidia remains a critical player in the semiconductor supply chain, making its leadership stability a national security concern. Khanna’s stance suggests that even supporters of the industry believe executive accountability should not be compromised by political connections.

As the situation with Jensen Huang continues to evolve, the debate over government influence in private enterprise remains central. Khanna’s remarks serve as a warning that corporate boards must resist political bullying while adhering to strict legal and ethical standards. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for how future tech CEOs navigate regulatory scrutiny.