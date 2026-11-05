Rep Richard Ojeda Threatens Stephen Miller After Unseating NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson

Democrat Richard Ojeda celebrates defeating NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson in North Carolina while making inflammatory comments about President Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Explore the election results and political fallout in NC-09.

Democrat Richard Ojeda has ignited a fresh wave of political controversy following his electoral victory, making explicit threats against President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. The comments surfaced shortly after Ojeda secured a pivotal upset in North Carolina, signaling that his aggressive rhetoric will remain a central feature of his new tenure in Congress.

Ojeda's Volatile Rhetoric on Miller

Richard Ojeda did not mince words when discussing his former political rival and senior administration official, Stephen Miller. In a candid expression of his deep-seated anger toward political elites, Ojeda stated he would be fully willing to serve time in prison for physically assaulting Miller.

Also read Stephen Miller's Wife Drops Bombshell Election Admission on Live TV

I would be willing to go to jail, Ojeda remarked. He further elaborated by asking how long a sentence would be for cracking Miller a couple of times. He continued by saying he would be happy to go to jail to kick the shit out of him, emphasizing his intense personal animosity.

Ojeda added that he would be more than happy to find himself in an elevator with Miller. He promised to whoop his ass from the first floor to the fifth floor, and be happy to go to jail, illustrating the raw emotion driving his political campaign and his approach to federal leadership.

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Upset Victory in North Carolina's 09th District

This volatile rhetoric accompanies a significant political shift in North Carolina, where Richard Ojeda defeated incumbent Republican Representative Richard Hudson. Hudson served as the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), making his loss a major blow to the Republican Party's organizational structure.

According to the Associated Press, Ojeda defeated Hudson in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, receiving 138,707 votes. This total represented 51.1 percent of the vote share in a highly competitive race. The margin was razor-thin, with the final count reflecting a narrow but decisive victory for the Democratic challenger.

Richard Hudson secured 132,692 votes, or 48.9 percent, according to official reporting from the Associated Press. The defeat marked the loss of the NRCC chairman's own congressional seat in a district that Republicans had held since 1963. This historic flip was highlighted by NBC News as a symbolic turning point in the midterm elections.

The Role of the NRCC and Republican Response

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is the official Republican Party organization responsible for winning or maintaining a majority in the House of Representatives. Richard Hudson's removal from the chairmanship and his seat represents a significant operational setback for the party's fundraising and strategic efforts in swing districts.

Richard Ojeda took to social media to declare the magnitude of his achievement immediately after the results were certified. He wrote, WE JUST UNSEATED THE CHAIR OF THE NRCC, framing the local upset as part of a broader national movement. He added that IT'S A NEW DAY IN AMERICA, suggesting a fundamental shift in the political landscape.

West Virginia Roots and Economic Grievances

Ojeda's campaign narrative was heavily anchored in his personal history and his advocacy for working-class Americans. He expressed anger with political leaders in a campaign advertisement, citing childhood poverty in West Virginia and the plight of coal miners' pensions.

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People say that I'm angry, Ojeda said in the advertisement. Well, angry is an understatement, he stated, linking his personal frustrations to the struggles of his constituents. He pointed to the disparity between his own experiences and the current state of children in his community, expressing his inability to accept the status quo.

When I come home and I find that I got children in my backyard that have it worse than the kids that I saw in Iraq and Afghanistan, I can't accept that, Ojeda told viewers. This emotional appeal was supported by an on-screen reference to an October 25, 2012, Public News Service report. The report carried the headline, STUDY FINDS TOO MANY WV KIDS GROWING UP IN POVERTY, providing a factual backdrop to his claims.

Conflict With Federal Pension Policies

Beyond personal anger, Ojeda outlined specific policy grievances regarding federal economic management. He criticized the financial structures that impact his home state, particularly concerning the pensions of retired coal miners.

When I see companies using bankruptcy loopholes to keep repaying our coal miners the pensions that they work for, I will not sit quiet, Ojeda declared. He accused established political figures of failing to protect the working class from these corporate maneuvers. He addressed his audience directly, saying Ladies and gentlemen, we have been sold out.

Ojeda directed his criticism toward prominent national leaders, stating that they were sold out by people like Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and the Washington Insiders. This broad indictment of the political establishment underscores his populist platform and his intention to challenge bipartisan consensus on economic issues.