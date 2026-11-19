Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz argues that rising local taxes will drive residents away, citing moves from states like Minnesota and New York as proof that taxation cannot solve the national cost of living crisis.

During a Wednesday broadcast on the Fox News Channel program America Reports, Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz issued a sharp critique of the strategy being adopted by several state and local governments to address budget shortfalls. Rep. Moskowitz argued that raising taxes at the municipal and state levels is a fundamentally flawed approach to solving economic challenges. He stated that such measures fail because mobile populations can simply relocate to areas with lower tax burdens, a trend that has already benefited his home state of Florida.

Local Tax Hikes Drive Migration Patterns

The conversation began after co-host John Roberts highlighted a series of aggressive fiscal measures being considered or implemented across the United States. Roberts pointed to Minnesota, where property taxes are projected to increase by one billion dollars by 2027. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has indicated that she does not rule out future tax increases. Meanwhile, Portland, Oregon, is weighing a corporate tax hike that could be nearly five times higher than current rates.

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Additional examples of rising fiscal pressure include Huntington, Long Island, which is considering an 18 percent tax hike, and New Jersey officials who are exploring further increases to the gas tax. Even in Washington state, Snohomish County recently approved a 24 million dollar property tax increase. Roberts noted that these developments contrast sharply with Florida, which maintains no state income tax, and asked Moskowitz for his perspective on these diverging policies.

Florida Benefits From Interstate Movement

Rep. Moskowitz responded by emphasizing that Florida has directly profited from the migration of residents fleeing high-tax environments in other states. He asserted that conducting fiscal policy on a state-by-state basis, particularly through new revenue generation via taxation, is ineffective because the ultimate check on excessive pricing is the ability of citizens to leave. According to the Congressman, taxing does not make living in America more affordable; instead, it exacerbates the cost of living for those who remain.

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Moskowitz reiterated that the nation cannot tax its way out of its current economic situation. He argued that increasing the tax burden only serves to make life more expensive for consumers and businesses. The core issue, he suggested, is not merely about collecting more revenue but about addressing the root causes of high costs that drive citizens away from certain jurisdictions.

Addressing Social Security And Federal Spending

Despite his opposition to local tax hikes, Moskowitz acknowledged the necessity of addressing federal revenue streams, particularly regarding the long-term solvency of Social Security. He warned that the program faces a critical juncture between 2030 and 2032, urging lawmakers to act before an emergency occurs. His primary concern is ensuring that seniors in his district can rely on the program, which requires honest discussions from both political parties about finding new sources of revenue.

He stressed that solving the affordability crisis requires a dual approach: identifying new revenue sources while simultaneously making cuts within the government. Moskowitz pointed out that federal spending is still at record levels due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. He believes that both increasing revenue and reducing waste are essential steps to making life in America more affordable for the average American family.

Political Consensus On Fiscal Responsibility

The Congressman called for transparency from both sides of the political aisle, suggesting that the current fiscal trajectory is unsustainable without significant structural changes. He implied that waiting until the last minute to address entitlement spending is a recipe for crisis. The discussion highlighted a growing tension between local governments seeking to balance budgets through taxation and constituents demanding lower costs of living.

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As states like Minnesota and New York grapple with billion-dollar deficits and corporate tax debates, the movement of residents to low-tax states like Florida continues to reshape the national political and economic landscape. Moskowitz's comments reflect a broader conservative argument that government overreach in taxation is counterproductive to economic health and individual freedom.

The debate underscores the complexity of federal versus state fiscal responsibilities. While local entities like Snohomish County and Huntington are focused on immediate budgetary needs, federal leaders like Moskowitz are looking at the macroeconomic impact of these decisions. The interplay between local tax policies and federal entitlement obligations remains a critical issue for policymakers and citizens alike as the 2030 deadline for Social Security reforms approaches.

Ultimately, the conversation on America Reports served as a platform for highlighting the friction between different state-level fiscal strategies. With populations remaining mobile and economic pressures mounting, the effectiveness of tax increases as a primary solution for government revenue continues to be questioned by politicians who advocate for limited government intervention and lower costs for consumers.