Rep. Mike Flood warns Middle‑East shipping delays will keep US fuel and food prices high despite hopes for a quick diplomatic fix

Nebraska Republican Mike Flood told CNN that even if the Iran‑related Strait of Hormuz dispute is resolved next week, oil traffic will need weeks to normalize, meaning gasoline and grocery costs will stay elevated. He linked price pressures to the conflict, reiterated opposition to an Iranian nuclear or dirty bomb capability, and called for continued energy‑independence policies.

During the Friday edition of CNN’s program The Lead, Representative Mike Flood of Nebraska addressed the nation’s concerns about rising living costs and the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

He emphasized that even if diplomatic efforts resolve the dispute with Iran and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz next week, the region’s shipping lanes will not return to full capacity immediately. Flood warned that it could take one to two months for commercial traffic to normalize, a lag that will keep fuel and commodity prices elevated for the foreseeable future.

The lawmaker linked the current price pressures on gasoline and groceries directly to the bottleneck in oil transportation, underscoring that the situation is not expected to improve overnight. Flood reiterated his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons or any form of dirty bomb capability, arguing that a hostile Iran would pose a direct threat to U.S. soil and its allies abroad.

He praised the progress made during the previous administration, noting that gasoline prices fell dramatically under President Trump and that ongoing investments in domestic energy independence have positioned the United States for long‑term stability. However, he stressed that those gains are fragile when external shocks, such as disruptions in the Persian Gulf, intervene.

Flood called for swift diplomatic resolution, stating that a quick end to the crisis would help lower the cost of living for ordinary Americans and reduce the economic strain felt across the country. Looking ahead, Flood expressed cautious optimism, describing a “light at the end of the tunnel” while acknowledging that the path to full recovery will be incremental.

He urged lawmakers and policymakers to continue supporting energy‑security measures and to remain vigilant about the geopolitical risks that can quickly reverse economic gains. By emphasizing both immediate price relief and long‑term strategic planning, Flood aimed to reassure constituents that the administration is working to protect American households from the ripple effects of international conflicts, while also safeguarding national security interests





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