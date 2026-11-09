Rep Massie Pushes Impeachment of Defense Secretary Hegseth Over Iran War

Kentucky Congressman James Massie demands a vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing constitutional violations and civilian casualties in the unauthorised US military operations against Iran initiated in February.

Kentucky Republican Representative James Massie has initiated a formal push to force a congressional vote on impeachment articles against US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The legislative effort centers on allegations that the current administration has engaged in unconstitutional military actions. Massie argues that these actions fundamentally undermine the rule of law and the separation of powers established by the US Constitution. The move represents a significant escalation in partisan conflict regarding the ongoing military engagements in the Middle East. This development occurs against a backdrop of intense scrutiny over executive authority in matters of war and peace.

Constitutional Violations and War Powers

Massie asserts that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders during the conflict with Iran. The representative claims these orders were issued by President Donald Trump without proper congressional authorization. The military campaign against Iran reportedly began in February without a formal declaration of war. Massie contends that this direct violation of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 stripped the executive branch of its legal authority to engage in hostilities. The Resolution mandates that the president cannot deploy armed forces into combat operations absent specific statutory authorization or a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States. By bypassing these requirements, Massie argues that Hegseth has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the constitutional framework governing the military. This legal argument forms the primary basis for the proposed impeachment proceedings.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Civilian Casualties in Military Strikes

A central pillar of Massie's case involves the high number of civilian casualties resulting from US military strikes. The representative cited reported death tolls from strikes on an elementary school that indicate at least 156 civilians were killed. Some reports suggest the civilian death toll surpassed 170 individuals during these incidents. Massie provided a detailed breakdown of those killed in the attack to highlight the severity of the humanitarian crisis. The victims include at least 120 school children and 26 teachers who were present at the institution. Additionally, seven parents attempting to evacuate their children lost their lives in the crossfire. The tragedy also claimed the life of a school bus driver and a pharmacy technician from a nearby clinic. Most notably, the attack resulted in the death of a six-month-old unborn child of one of the teachers. These specific figures are used to demonstrate the devastating human cost of the military strategy employed under Hegseth's leadership.

International Waters Executions and Criminal Allegations

Beyond the strikes in Iran, Massie also highlighted controversies surrounding military operations in international waters. The Kentucky Republican accused Hegseth of ordering military strikes on purported drug trafficking vessels. Massie stated that these operations resulted in the summary execution of at least 243 persons. These deaths occurred under the direct orders of the Defense Secretary, according to Massie's filing. The representative argues that such actions constitute criminal misconduct rather than standard military protocol. The combination of unauthorized war-making and alleged extrajudicial killings creates a comprehensive case for impeachment. Massie presented eight distinct articles of impeachment that outline a wide variety of misconduct and criminality. Each article targets a specific aspect of Hegseth's tenure and decision-making process during the conflict.

Advertisement

Call for Removal and Political Context

Massie concluded that Hegseth warrants impeachment, trial, and removal from office. The representative further argued that the Defense Secretary should be disqualified from holding any future office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States. This demand reflects a view that Hegseth poses a persistent threat to constitutional governance if allowed to remain in his position. The move comes as broader political tensions rise over the direction of US foreign policy. Massie described the administration's actions as subversive to constitutional government and contrary to the trust placed in the Secretary of Defense. The political fallout could deepen divisions within Congress regarding the scope of presidential power. Critics of the administration argue that such unchecked military power sets a dangerous precedent for future conflicts. The push for a vote highlights the growing friction between legislative oversight and executive military action.

Next Steps for Congressional Vote

The immediate next step involves Massie forcing a vote on the impeachment articles in the House of Representatives. This procedural move is designed to bypass potential delays or suppression of the issue by leadership. If the articles are brought to the floor, they will be subject to debate and amendment before a final vote. The outcome of this vote will determine whether the House moves forward with a full impeachment inquiry. Historically, such votes often carry significant symbolic weight even if removal from the Senate is unlikely. However, the specific allegations regarding the Iran war and civilian casualties add unprecedented gravity to the proceedings. The political ramifications will likely influence upcoming elections and the balance of power in Washington. Observers will watch closely to see if other members of Congress join Massie in supporting these articles. The defense of Hegseth will likely focus on national security necessities and executive privilege.