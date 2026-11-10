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Rep. Massie Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Hegseth

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Rep. Massie Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Hegseth
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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.The Details: The resolution includes eight charges, including illegally waging wars against Ira...

The resolution includes eight charges, including illegally waging wars against Iran and Yemen, overseeing"extrajudicial killings" in the Caribbean with strikes on alleged drug boats and for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro without congressional authority.

The House could vote on the articles within the next two days. Hegseth called the effort a"sham.

Also readRep. Thomas Massie files resolution to impeach Hegseth, forcing House vote

" President Trump said he supported Hegseth and told reporters,"I'll stand by him. He won two wars. He was in charge. We all won.

"Massie first introduced articles of impeachment in September, however the first effort didn't reach a vote after House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early recess and adjourned the House.analyzed what an impeachment would mean for both Democrats and Republicans. It said that for Democrats,"Impeaching Hegseth could also help avoid the much more hot-button and risky proposition of impeaching President Donald Trump.

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" CNN also said Hegseth is an"attractive target because he has little public support. " For Republicans, CNN said the effort might"force Republicans into some uncomfortable positions" because the Trump administration hasn't taken accountability for the war, but that targeting Hegseth instead of Trump"could give Republicans a scapegoat. "heavily critical of Massie, who lost his reelection campaign in the midterms. It wrote, Massie,"the man obsessed with weird issues" was deciding to"leave his mark" before he leaves office in January.

Thefocused primarily on the back-and-forth between House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Hegseth. It quoted Jeffries saying he would support impeachment articles against Hegseth and that Hegseth had"abused his power.

" The outlet also quoted Hegseth accusing Democrats of playing"the political games" they've long directed at Trump.newsletter focused on divisions within the Republican party over the Iran war. They noted that Republican losses during the midterms were"at least in part a referendum on the Iran war.

" They also wrote that the"GOP incumbents who lost their reelection bids will be newly liberated to vote their consciences – and their legacies – without fear of political repercussions from Trump or the MAGA faithful. " Daily Wire included a brief quote from Hegseth acknowledging Republican divisions over the Iran war. Congress is already set for its first big legislative clash after Democrats' historic win in last week's elections: the potential impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep.

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Thomas Massie is forcing a House vote later in the week to impeach and remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his role in the Iran war, among other conflicts. Fox News DigitalNBC News Digital

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Rep. Thomas Massie Plans to Reintroduce Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie is preparing to reintroduce a privileged resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing controversial leadership at the Pentagon and unauthorized war actions in Iran. The effort follows a previous thwarted attempt in September and aims to force a House vote on the articles, which include charges of waging war without Congressional consent and suppressing free speech, potentially leveraging expected Democratic support or Republican defections.

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