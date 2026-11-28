Congressman Mark Alford calls for a Department of Justice investigation into NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following his reinstatement, citing national security risks and unanswered questions regarding chip exports to China.

During a Friday broadcast on CNN, Republican Representative Mark Alford of Missouri publicly stated that former questions surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang should have been resolved prior to his reinstatement. Alford argued that the Department of Justice must investigate the circumstances leading to Huang's return, emphasizing that national security concerns must take precedence over corporate profitability and stock market valuations.

Demands for DOJ Investigation Into NVIDIA Leadership

Representative Alford explicitly stated that he would have preferred the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Jensen Huang before the company reinstated its chief executive. He acknowledged NVIDIA's critical role in manufacturing high-end chips necessary for American infrastructure, but he insisted that such strategic importance does not exempt the company from rigorous scrutiny regarding its international dealings and compliance with federal laws.

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Alford emphasized that the United States government must prioritize the protection of its technological and strategic interests above the financial gains of any single corporation. He argued that allowing a CEO to return to power without full transparency regarding past controversies creates potential vulnerabilities in the nation's supply chain and digital infrastructure.

Focus On China Chip Exports And National Security

The Missouri congressman highlighted that while domestic industries rely on NVIDIA technology, China does not require access to these high-end semiconductors. Alford warned that selling such advanced hardware to Communist China poses a direct threat to Western security and could ultimately backfire on American interests. He stressed that maintaining a robust defense against foreign espionage and technological theft requires strict control over who possesses these critical components.

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Alford noted that the United States has been vigorously pursuing actions against China, including removing their spy tools and cracking down on the Belt and Road Initiative in Central and South America. He argued that these efforts would be undermined if American companies continue to supply sensitive technology to Beijing without adequate oversight. The representative insisted that national security must remain the utmost priority in all trade and technological decisions.

Planned Congressional Hearings In House And Senate

Representative Alford announced that there will be two separate hearings, one in the House and one in the Senate, to address these unresolved issues. These legislative sessions aim to determine exactly what technology was provided or sold to China and whether a specific woman played any role in those transactions. The congressman expressed hope that these inquiries will yield the truth necessary to move forward with appropriate policy measures.

Alford clarified that his stance is not about personal morality or private affairs but strictly about ensuring that any potential compromise of national security is rectified. He stated that if Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy, that situation requires formal resolution. The representative called for all facts to be laid out on the table to understand the full scope of the situation.

Political Context And Future Implications

When asked if he would have waited longer before allowing the reinstatement, Alford admitted he would have, noting that he is not the president of the United States and did not make the deal to bring Huang back. He suggested that assurances were given to President Trump that the situation was not as serious as perceived by the public. Despite not having the authority to block the reinstatement, Alford maintains that the truth must come out to protect the Western Hemisphere.

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The representative reiterated that protecting the nation from foreign threats requires unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. He concluded that failing to address these potential security breaches could have severe consequences for American interests. The upcoming hearings will serve as a critical step in determining the next course of action for both Congress and the semiconductor industry.