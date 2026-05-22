Rep. Maria Salazar: Cuban regime's rejection of U.S. aid, lack of military readiness, and potential human rights crisis.

According to Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), Cuba poses a national security threat due to the potential for an influx of migrants to the Miami district. She argues that Cuba's military isn't prepared for a fight against the U.S. and that the Cuban regime rejects humanitarian aid from the U.S. because of its association with the American flag. Salazar also questions Cuba's ability to afford drones and the potential for the Castros regime to provoke the U.S. and bring about a disastrous end. Finally, she mentions the possibility of Cuba losing its supporters and Russia withholding support due to fear of angering the U.S.

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) described Cuba as a national security issue and stated that it could be another humanitarian crisis, similar to those in the Miami district, if not addressed promptly.

She also mentioned that Cuba's military isn't ready for a fight against the U.S. and that the Cuban regime doesn't want humanitarian aid from the U.S. due to its association with the American flag. Salazar expressed confidence that Cuba would not provoke the U.S. and questioned their ability to buy drones while starving their population. She also mentioned that the Cuban regime has lost its previous supporters and that Russia won't help Cuba due to fear of angering the U.S





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