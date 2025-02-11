Rep. Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Business Associates of Rape, Sexual Assault

Rep. Nancy Mace made explosive allegations on the House floor against her ex-fiancé and associates of rape, sexual assault, and voyeurism. She called for awareness about the danger these men posed and urged anyone with information to come forward. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation based on Mace's claims.

Representative Nancy Mace delivered a powerful, nearly hour-long speech on the U.S. House floor, making serious allegations of physical and sexual abuse against her ex-fiancé and several business associates. She accused Patrick Bryant , a Charleston-area businessman who campaigned for her in 2022, of physical abuse, recording sex acts without consent, and participating in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.

Mace named three other men involved, claiming they formed a group that victimized multiple women and girls. She urged both men and women to be aware of the danger these individuals posed, stating that 'their next victim could be your daughter, your sister, your wife,' or 'their next victim could be you.' Mace emphasized that she had provided evidence, including photographs and videos, to state authorities, but felt that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson had been slow to investigate Bryant and the others. She questioned whether Wilson had taken any action against these alleged predators despite the clear evidence presented. Mace also set up a tip line for anyone with information related to her claims.The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that they opened an investigation on December 14, 2023, regarding allegations of assault, harassment, and voyeurism based on Mace's statements. SLED stated that they had conducted multiple interviews, served search warrants, and compiled a comprehensive case file that would be released upon the conclusion of the investigation. They emphasized that the investigation was complex, involving multiple legal professionals, and would be sent to a prosecutor for review once completed.Attorney General Wilson's office vehemently denied Mace's allegations, calling them 'categorically false.' They stated that their office had not received any reports or requests for assistance from law enforcement agencies regarding these matters. Wilson's office highlighted his commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals through initiatives like strengthening the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, establishing the Human Trafficking Task Force, reforming domestic violence laws, and creating the Crime Victim Services Division. Wilson's office asserted that his career was dedicated to serving the most vulnerable, dismissing Mace's claims as blatantly false. Both the Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island police departments, where the alleged crimes occurred, confirmed that they had no reports involving Mace as a victim or complainant. Mace, in a statement, emphasized that members' statements on the House floor are protected legislative acts under the 'speech or debate' clause, safeguarding lawmakers from lawsuits based on their spoken words.Before entering Congress, Mace gained recognition as The Citadel's first female graduate and served in the South Carolina Legislature. Looking ahead, she expressed serious interest in running for governor in 2026, citing her experience, relationships in Washington, and leadership skills. She believes she could make an even greater impact at the state level, continuing her work promoting conservative policies.





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nancy Mace Sexual Assault Rape Patrick Bryant Alan Wilson South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) U.S. House Of Representatives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé and associates of misconduct in speech on House floorRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is raising allegations against a former fiancé and his business associates. In a nearly hour-long speech on the House floor, Mace accused her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her and recording sex acts with her and others without their consent.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her, raping others in House speechRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is raising allegations against a former fiancé and his business associates.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé of Abuse and Sex CrimesRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina delivered a scathing speech on the House floor, accusing her former fiancé and others of rape, sexual misconduct, and recording sex acts without consent. She alleged that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has not pursued charges despite her providing evidence. Mace's statement, protected by the 'speech or debate' clause, is part of a larger consideration of a 2026 gubernatorial run against Wilson, a potential opponent.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Others of Sex CrimesRep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., publicly accused her ex-fiancé and three other men of rape, sex trafficking, and other sexual crimes against her and other women. She also alleged that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a potential GOP rival for governor in 2026, delayed an investigation into the claims. Mace made the accusations during a lengthy speech on the House floor, detailing graphic evidence she said she had presented to Wilson's office.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Others of Rape, Sex TraffickingRepresentative Nancy Mace made serious allegations against her ex-fiancé and three others, accusing them of rape, sex trafficking, and other sex crimes. She also accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation into her claims.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Levels Rape, Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Ex-Fiancé and Three OthersRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina made shocking accusations on the House floor, alleging that her ex-fiancé and three other men committed rape, sex trafficking, and other sexual crimes against her and other women. She also accused Attorney General Alan Wilson of failing to prosecute the men despite her providing evidence.

Read more »