Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado House Seat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher

Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District after final vote counting ended. Laubacher won 48.8% to Boebert's 47.9% as Democrats expanded their House majority.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher officially unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District as final vote-counting ended Friday, 10 days after the polls closed.

Laubacher Officially Unseats Boebert

The Associated Press called the race for Laubacher, a retired Naval rear admiral, at 12:53 p.m. in Colorado's most right-leaning district. The final tally showed Laubacher with 48.8% of the vote to Boebert's 47.9%. The AP made its call in the razor-thin race Friday afternoon in favor of Laubacher, who maintained her slim lead once 99% of the ballots had been counted. Laubacher described her approach in an interview with The Denver Post on Monday.

Also read Eileen Laubacher defeats Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

She said, It's up to me to now deliver for people and make the changes that are going to improve their lives. Laubacher is a former Republican who only recently became a Democrat. She moved to Highlands Ranch with her husband two years ago and describes herself as politically moderate. She said, I've never been a straight-party ticket voter and I've never felt either party matched me perfectly.

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Boebert did not concede as votes were still being tallied. She shared a video on social media in which she stressed that there were still ballots, including from overseas and the military, that needed to be counted or cured of signature discrepancies by Friday's deadline. Boebert said Monday, We'll make sure every eligible vote is counted and that every single voice is heard before we take any next steps.

Boebert Campaign Challenges Results

Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert's campaign, said in a statement last week that her campaign staff was fighting for every vote. He said, without citing specifics, that the campaign was investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expected the election to head to a recount, one way or another. Boebert, 39, was running for her fourth term in the state.

She served her first two terms in Colorado's third district and was running for her second term in the state's fourth district. She moved to Windsor in the 4th Congressional District two years ago after nearly losing the seat she had held for two terms in the 3rd Congressional District on the Western Slope.

Democrats Secure House Majority

Results showed Laubacher carried the more urban and more populated corners of the 4th District, including Douglas, Larimer and Arapahoe counties, while Boebert led in most rural counties, including Weld. Boebert's loss came amid a blue wave that propelled Democrats to House and Senate majorities last week. Democrats flipped seats in Republican strongholds like Texas, Kansas, South Carolina and Mississippi. Democrats now hold 256 seats in the House of Representatives to Republicans' 169, according to the latest count.

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A party needs 218 seats for a majority. Several races nationwide remain uncalled nearly two weeks after Election Day. Laubacher's victory leaves Democrats with a 7-1 majority among Colorado's House seats. Last week's election also saw Manny Rutinel unseat Rep. Gabe Evans and Jessica Killin defeat Rep. Jeff Crank.