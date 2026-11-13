Eileen Laubacher defeats Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Democrat Eileen Laubacher unseated Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, with final vote-counting ending 10 days after polls closed. Laubacher won 48.8% to Boebert's 47.9%, a margin that does not trigger an automatic recount.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District as final vote-counting ended Friday, 10 days after the polls closed.

The Associated Press called the race for Laubacher at 12:53 p.m. in Colorado's most right-leaning district. Laubacher received 48.8% of the vote compared to Boebert's 47.9%, according to the Associated Press. The margin does not trigger an automatic recount. Laubacher, who led the incumbent since last week, joined fellow congressional freshmen at the Capitol Monday for an orientation for incoming lawmakers.

Also read Rep. Lauren Boebert, conservative firebrand from Colorado, loses her race for re-election

Laubacher Details Her Political Background

Laubacher is a retired Naval rear admiral, a former Republican who only recently became a Democrat. She moved to Highlands Ranch with her husband two years ago and describes herself as politically moderate. It is up to me to now deliver for people and make the changes that are going to improve their lives, Laubacher said in an interview with The Denver Post on Monday.

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I have never been a straight-party ticket voter, I have never felt either party matched me perfectly, she said Monday. Boebert did not concede after the race was called. She shared a video on social media in which she stressed that there were still ballots, including from overseas and the military, that needed to be counted or cured of signature discrepancies by Friday's deadline.

We will make sure every eligible vote is counted and that every single voice is heard before we take any next steps, Boebert said Monday. Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert's campaign and Colorado's former secretary of state, said in a statement last week that her campaign staff was fighting for every vote. Since election night, ballot returns have been trending in Congresswoman Boebert's direction, consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point, Gessler said in a statement Thursday.

Boebert Campaign Challenges Election Results

We are investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another, he said. Boebert moved to Windsor in the 4th Congressional District two years ago after nearly losing the seat she had held for two terms in the 3rd Congressional District on the Western Slope. Boebert represented Colorado's 3rd Congressional District between 2021 and 2025.

In 2022, she nearly lost her re-election bid, beating Democrat Adam Frisch by less than a percentage point. In 2024, Boebert ran in the state's 4th Congressional District, where she was re-elected by a comfortable 11 percentage point margin. In her current race, results show Laubacher carried the more urban and more populated corners of the 4th District, including Douglas, Larimer and Arapahoe counties, while Boebert led in most rural counties, including Weld.

Boebert, first elected in 2020, will leave Congress having served three terms in the House. Boebert is one of more than 30 incumbent Republican House lawmakers voted out of office amid the blue wave midterm, which saw Democrats seize control of both chambers of Congress. Boebert, a longtime ally of Trump, was one of four House Republicans who signed a bipartisan discharge petition in November 2025 to force a vote on releasing Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Trump Criticizes Boebert After Epstein Petition

Boebert drew Trump's ire when she campaigned for Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the four House Republicans to sign the Epstein files petition. Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado's Fourth Congressional District, Trump posted on Truth Social in May. You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she could not win in her original Congressional District, The Third, A Carpetbagger, indeed.

Massie lost his GOP primary in May. The other two GOP Epstein files petition signers were Rep. Nancy Mace, who did not see re-election, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who resigned from Congress.

Mace Defends Stance on Epstein Files

Mace posted on X that they stood with the Epstein survivors when it was politically toxic. We put the truth and victims first. We paid the price. And I would do it all over again.

No regrets, Mace continued. The South Carolina Republican argued that 3 million files are out because we refused to shut up. Laubacher's victory leaves Democrats with a 7-1 majority among Colorado's House seats. Last week's election also saw Manny Rutinel unseat Rep. Gabe Evans and Jessica Killin defeat Rep. Jeff Crank.