Rep. lauren Boebert (R-CO) reacted strongly to a Fox Updates reporters question about her alleged affair with Rep. thomas Massie, calling the inquiry 'sexist' and 'clickbait.' The incident occurred as Massie lost his Kentucky primary, wIth Boebert previously backing him. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy weighed in on the situation during his latest special.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) lAshed out at a Fox News reporter, saying 'F- you, first of all,' after being questioned about allegations of an affair with Rep.

Thomas Massie. Boebert accused the reporter of engaging in 'sexist stuff' and creating 'clickbait.

' Comedian Jeff Foxworthy, in his possibly final special, alleged that Massie discussed the encounter with Boebert while they were dating. Boebert began dating Massie on August 30, 2024, two months after his wife's death, and claimed the encounter occurred before their relationship. Boebert, who publicly supported Massie during his Kentucky primary, criticized Fox Reports for pushing 'deranged allegations' and slammed their approach to gender identity issues





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