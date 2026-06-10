rep. Kevin Kiley has advanced to the runoff in California's 6th Congressional District, naRrowly edging out Republican Michael Stansfield and pediatrician Richard Pan. The two candidates will face off in the Nov. 3 runoff,with Kiley holding a slight lead.

Rep. kevin Kiley advances to runoff in California's 6th Congressional District, narrowly edging out Republican Michael Stansfield and pediatrician Richard Pan . Kiley, a two-term congressman, announced his candidacy as an independent in the 6th District,where he resides, rather than as a Republican in the redrawn 3rd District.

The 6th District seat combines conservative suburbs of Sacramento with liberal areas closer to the state capital. Kiley has been a vocal critic of California's mid-decade congressional redistricting, accusiNg Democrats of redrawing the map to weaken GOP incumbents. He has also expressed frustration with House leadership for failing to advance legislation to curb partisan redistricting. Pan, a pediatrician and former state lawmaker, is hoping to hold Kiley accountable for supporting Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 runoff, with Kiley holding a slight lead with 45,006 votes, or 24.5%, and Pan trailing behind with 42,587 votes, or 23.2%. The runoff will be a closely watched contest, as the 6th District seat is considered a toss-up. Kiley has emerged as a strong candidate,having won the support of both Republicans and independents in prior elections.

He has stated that he answers to his constituents, not party leaders,and has put his district first in his role as a representative. Pan, on the other hand, has a strong track record in public health, having written some of California's toughest vaccine mandates. he has also been critical of the federal governments handling of health care, including the Trump administration's policies on health insurance and public health.

The two candidates will face off in the runoff,with Kiley's independence and Pan's expertise in public health set to be major factors in the election





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Rep. Kevin Kiley California's 6Th Congressional District Runoff Michael Stansfield Richard Pan Public Health Vaccine Mandates Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act

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