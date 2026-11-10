Rep. Ken Calvert defeats fellow Republican Rep. Young Kim in SoCal congressional race

Rep. Ken Calvert has won California's 40th Congressional District, defeating fellow Republican Rep. Young Kim in a closely watched congressional race.

Rep. Ken Calvert has won California's 40th Congressional District, defeating fellow Republican Rep. Young Kim in a closely watched congressional race. Rep.

Ken Calvert has won California's 40th Congressional District, defeating fellow Republican Rep. Young Kim in a closely watched congressional race. The GOP battle came after California voters approved a Democratic redistricting plan that linked parts of their districts into a single congressional seat, setting up a contest between two incumbent Republicans. Calvert had declared victory two days after election night.

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"Election officials are still counting ballots, but the outcome of this race is clear. We won, and I could not be more grateful," Calvert's statement issued last week said in part. Air France flight nearly hits American Airlines plane after taking off from LAX "It is unfortunate that Gavin Newsom's political redistricting scheme forced two Republican members of Congress into this race," Kim's statement said. The congressional district includes parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire. OC DA discusses crackdown on parents in e-bike crashes involving kids